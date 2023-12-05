PHILIPPINES, December 5 - Press Release

December 5, 2023 Co-sponsorship speech of Senator Risa Hontiveros for ILO Convention Magandang araw Mr. Chair! As Chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, I am delighted that the ratification process for Convention 190 or the Convention on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work has commenced. This is an achievement and another milestone to celebrate. Concurring with ILO C190 will propel women's empowerment, enhance labor productivity, and foster peaceful industrial relations. It will also support the Philippine government's effort to implement the recommendations of the ILO High Level Tripartite Mission to address violations of labor rights and freedom of association. Ultimately, it will help us meet our target to achieve Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 5, and others-- advancing full and productive employment, decent work opportunities, improved public services and socio-economic development, among others. Violence has no place in our society, especially in our workplaces. Karapatan ng bawat isa na maging ligtas saan man siya naroon, kasama na ang kanyang pinagtatrabahuan. Hindi dapat mamili ang isang manggagawa sa karahasan o sa pangangalam ng tiyan. As author and sponsor of relevant bills and laws that are very important parts of the success implementation of the Convention 190 - such as the Safe Spaces Act, which protects women in all spheres of our life including the workplace, Anti ENDO bill for our workers, the Protektadong Online Workers, Entrepreneurs, Riders at Raketera Bill (POWERR), Magna Carta of Workers in the Informal Economy (MACWIE), Magna Carta of Seafarers - na malapit ng maging batas, at iba pa. And now, I would like to co-sponsor the Committee Report #174 for the Concurrence and Ratification of the ILO Convention 190. Nagpapasalamat ako, agyamanak, sa aking kabaro at kapwa Senador, Chair Imee Marcos for leading this ratification and concurrence of the Senate. Napakahusay at talagang kakampi natin si Chair Imee para ito ay tuluyan nang maging ganap. Let us work together to achieve the elimination of violence and harassment in the world of work. Muli, ako po ay masayang masaya kasama ng milyong milyong mga manggagawa sa private and public sector, informal sector, health care workers, Overseas Filipino Workers at kanilang mga mahal sa buhay. Mabuhay tayong lahat, mabuhay ang kababaihan, mabuhay ang mga manggagawa at ang buong Sambayanang Pilipino! Daghang salamat!