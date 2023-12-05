DOOGEE Presents a Trio of Office Tablets for a Productive 2023 Christmas on Amazon!

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOOGEE, in the spirit of holiday innovation, DOOGEE announces the future of office tablets with the launch of not one, but three exceptional devices on Amazon. Meet DOOGEE T20 Ultra, T30 Pro, and T30 Ultra – a triumvirate of technological marvels designed to redefine the way users work and play. These tablets blend cutting-edge technology with elegant design to enhance work productivity and bring a touch of sophistication to professional life. Get ready to supercharge work efficiency and elevate productivity to new heights this Christmas!

DOOGEE T20 Ultra: Unleash Productivity Potential!

Crafted with a light and thin metal unibody body, DOOGEE T20 Ultra strikes the perfect balance between elegance and durability. With a weight of just 568g and a thickness of 7.6mm, it effortlessly blends style and portability. Feast users’ eyes on the mesmerizing 12-inch 2K display of T20 Ultra, ensuring exceptional clarity and immersive visuals for all work tasks. Protecting users’ eyes from harmful blue light, it is even TUV SÜD blue light certified. Plus, with Widevine L1 support, users can enjoy their favorite entertainment in stunning detail with top-notch streaming quality. Experience a whole new level of audio excellence with the quad box stereo smart-PA speakers. These speakers are not only Hi-Res certified but also deliver crystal-clear sound, making their multimedia experience truly sensational. Whether it's video conferences or unwinding with favorite tunes, every moment will be enhanced to perfection.





Equipped with a Helio G99 Octa-Core processor, T20 Ultra ensures seamless multitasking and lightning-fast performance, while the massive 32GB RAM (12GB+Up to 20GB extended RAM) guarantees smooth operation even with demanding applications. With a generous 256GB ROM (expandable up to a whopping 2TB), users have ample storage to keep all files, documents, and media collections securely stored in one place. Featuring an impressive 10800mAh large battery, T20 Ultra ensures uninterrupted productivity and entertainment for extended periods. Never miss a picture-perfect moment with the 16MP main camera. Stunningly detailed photos and videos are just a click away, while the 8MP front camera and face unlock feature ensure effortless selfie captures and secure device access.

It also boasts the accurate navigation systems with GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, and AGPS support. Whether users are exploring new routes or simply finding the way in unfamiliar territories, users can rely on precise and reliable navigation every step of the way. Powered by Android 13, T20 Ultra offers a seamless and intuitive user interface. Experience exceptional productivity with built-in WPS Office for all document editing needs. Take advantage of the split screen feature to multitask effortlessly, and enjoy seamless multi-device interconnection for enhanced work collaboration.

Doogee T30 Pro: A Gateway to Limitless Possibilities!

Prepare to elevate the office experience with DOOGEE T30 Pro. Featuring a stunning 11" 2.5K display with TÜV SÜD blue light certification, users’ eyes are protected from strain while immersing in stunning visuals. Get ready to be blown away by the Hi-Res certified quad speakers. Whether users are enjoying favorite music, engaging in conference calls, or watching multimedia content, the audio quality is unmatched.

Equipped with the advanced Helio G99 Octa-Core processor, clocked at an impressive 2.2GHz and built on 6nm technology, T30 Pro delivers powerful performance and smooth multitasking capabilities. With a generous 15GB RAM (8GB+Up to 7GB extended RAM), users can effortlessly handle multiple tasks simultaneously and run demanding applications with ease. Never let a low battery slow work or entertainment down with its robust 8580mAh large battery capacity. Whether users are attending back-to-back meetings, conducting research, or creating masterful presentations, the T30 Pro ensures users can stay powered up and productive throughout the day. Stay connected and focused without interruptions.

Unleash the inner photographer with the Sony® 20MP main camera. Capture stunning, high-resolution photos and videos, perfect for professional projects or relishing in users’ personal memories. With 256GB ROM built on UFS2.2 technology, it offers ample storage space for all documents, files, and multimedia content. Never worry about running out of space again. Powered by the latest Android 13.0, it provides a seamless and intuitive user interface that enhances productivity. With an array of features designed for efficient multitasking, connectivity, and security, the possibilities are endless.

DOOGEE T30 Ultra: Where Elegance Meets Functionality

DOOGEE T30 Ultra combines elegance and portability with its light and slender unibody design. Weighing only 539g and measuring merely 7.6mm in thickness, it effortlessly slips into a bag, allowing users to carry it wherever they go. It features an expansive 11" 2.5K display that brings content to life with vibrant colors and crisp details. With TÜV SÜD blue light certification, users’ eyes will be protected, allowing them to work for extended periods without strain. Plus, with Widevine L1 support, streaming favorite HD content has never been easier.

Equipped with a Helio G99 Octa-Core processor, T30 Ultra delivers lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking capabilities. With 32GB RAM (12GB + up to 20GB extended RAM) and 256GB ROM, users will have ample storage space for all files and documents. Powered by Android 13, it provides a user-friendly interface and access to a vast library of apps, making it a breeze to navigate and customize the device to suit their preferences. Stay up-to-date with the latest features and security patches, ensuring a smooth and secure user experience. T30 Ultra allows for dual SIM cards and dual-band Wi-Fi, ensuring that users stay connected no matter where they are. Seamlessly switch between work and personal accounts, and enjoy fast and stable internet connections for uninterrupted productivity.

Equipped with a massive 8580mAh battery, it keeps users powered throughout the day. Say goodbye to constant charging and focus on what they do best - whether it's work or entertainment. With its 16MP main camera and 8MP front camera, it lets users snap high-quality photos and video conferences with clarity. Unlock the device effortlessly with face unlock, offering convenience and security in one smooth motion. It also comes with the accurate navigation systems, including GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, and AGPS. Explore the world with confidence, knowing that it can be relied on for accurate positioning and navigation whenever they need it. It also offers a range of useful OS functions to enhance their productivity.

Elevate the productivity with DOOGEE's T20 Ultra, T30 Pro, and T30 Ultra – where technology meets elegance. They are the game-changers and set to be the ultimate companions for work and play this Christmas season. Embrace the future of office tablets with the perfect blend of style and functionality.

With the exceptional features and stunning design, they are also the perfect gifts for professionals, students, and tech enthusiasts alike. Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the future of productivity and style. Find the perfect holiday gift or get one for oneself on Amazon and step into a new era of professional excellence now! For more information about the products or discounts, please visit our official website at [https://doogeemall.com]

