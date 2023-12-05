Institutional Digital Asset Lending Venue, CLST, partners with Copper to provide Tri-Party Collateral Management Service
One of the first broadly deployable tri-party collateral management offerings for digital asset markets.ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLST, a full-service institutional lending and borrowing platform, has partnered with institutional digital asset infrastructure provider Copper. This alliance resulted in the joint development of Copper Pledge, a deployable tri-party collateral management solution for digital asset markets.
This partnership provides digital asset lenders with much-needed tools for optimizing and de-risking their portfolios. Solutions like these are desperately needed in light of recent market failures, caused in part by risky lending and leverage practices.
“Institutional finance players are unlikely to bring their immense collection of assets into digital asset credit markets until collateral risk and scalability issues are resolved,” said Michael Guzik, Co-Founder and CEO of CLST. “CLST brings together key processes and systems that help bridge information asymmetries and embed controls in the credit lifecycle. On that note, we are thrilled to partner with leading custodian Copper on collateral management, a natural extension of our value proposition and a necessary tool for lending at scale.”
“Current market conditions are bringing trust to the forefront of digital asset markets. We believe very strongly in the future of digital assets, and we know that regulated intermediaries are critical to financing markets. We’re excited to see CLST join our new and reliable infrastructure which will help to re-establish trust, mature the crypto lending market, and safeguard against future turbulence and unscrupulous lending. Altogether, these improvements should give more confidence for institutions and market makers, who are essential for building the momentum of digital assets adoption,” said Dmitry Tokarev, CEO of Copper.
Loans originated on CLST markets will utilize APIs to integrate with Copper, enabling borrowers to safely pledge collateral to lenders, protected by an English law account control agreement and security interest. Additionally, the platform offers seamless execution and post trade servicing including top-ups, margin maintenance, and even default management.
###
ABOUT CLST
CLST (pronounced “Caeleste”) is creating a global network of institutional credit channels, enabling institutional lenders to deploy capital across diverse opportunities in capital market credit and corporate credit. CLST bridges the asymmetry of information between borrowers and lenders by incorporating an extensive compliance and onboarding process that can scale to serve all users of the marketplace. Users can directly or indirectly risk- assess and -manage each opportunity throughout the credit lifecycle from deal structuring and negotiation to covenant management, and finally to repayment or default/liquidation management.
For more information, please visit www.clst.com
About Copper
Since being founded in 2018, Copper, a SOC2 Type 2 certified company with a registration in Switzerland, has been building the standard for digital assets by offering custody, collateral management, and prime services for digital assets. Underpinned by multi-award-winning technology, Copper has built the comprehensive and secure products and services required to safely custody and trade cryptocurrencies and other digital assets such as tokens and stablecoins. At the core of Copper’s infrastructure is ClearLoop, which enables clients to trade and settle in near real time across multiple exchanges, while mitigating counterparty risk and increasing capital efficiency.
For more information, please visit: www.copper.co
