Automated Cell Shakers Market Predicted to Expand at a 3.7% CAGR Towards US$ 899.0 Million in 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Automated Cell Shakers Market to Show Attractive Growth Due to Continuous Technological Advancements in Microbiology Across the World.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automated cell shakers market is poised for substantial growth, with an anticipated 3.7% (CAGR) over the forecast period. Projections suggest a noteworthy surge in market value, soaring from US$ 626.1 million in 2024 to a substantial US$ 899.0 million by 2034.



Certain technological advancements in automated cell shakers are occurring as a result of the rising need for advanced cell culture technologies in fields like virology, cancer research, and vaccine development, among others. As a result, industry participants using cell culture equipment are employing a variety of technological advancements to expand their businesses in numerous ways.

For instance, in March 2022, the ES-20/80C orbital shaker-incubator with cooling was launched by SIA Biosan. The platform motion mechanism is a newly invented triple eccentric mechanism that delivers superlative balancing features, excellent reliability, and silent operation.

Gain In-Depth Knowledge with a Report Sample Request: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18542

This increased productivity encourages the adoption of automated cell shakers as a valuable component of the lab automation process. Lab automation systems are designed to streamline and automate laboratory processes, including tasks like cell culture and cell shaking. By integrating automated cell shakers into these systems, laboratories can achieve higher levels of efficiency and throughput.

For instance, in September 2022, the Eppendorf Group expanded its bioprocess site in Jülich, Germany, by constructing a new cutting-edge multifunctional building. This includes the adoption of cutting-edge equipment for the multifunctional facility. The technical equipment in the advanced bioprocess building creates the framework for Jülich to remain a leader in developing and producing bioprocess goods and bioprocess software solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Automated Cell Shakers Market Report:

By product, the orbital shakers hold a lucrative CAGR value of 3.6% with a market share value of 33.0%, as orbital shakers can be easily integrated into automated systems, contributing to the overall trend of laboratory automation.

Automating cell culture processes, including monitoring, contributes to overall efficiency in drug development workflows. Drug development holds a significant market share value of 36.6% in 2024.

By cell culture type, the infinite cell culture segment is expected to hold over 69.6% market value share by the end of 2034, as infinite cell lines are commonly used in high-throughput screening for drug discovery.

By end user, the biopharmaceutical companies segment holds a market share value of 28.4% in 2023.

North America is the leading region with a value share of 37.5%, owing to its increasing bio-manufacturing capabilities.



"The comprehensive analysis highlights key trends, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders and potential investors interested in navigating the evolving dynamics of the automated cell shakers market." - says Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborations, significant investment in research institutions for innovative technology, and the introduction of advanced products enhance the presence of manufacturers in merging countries. Moreover, key players are actively involved in joint ventures and licensing agreements to develop and integrate complementary technologies.

In March 2023, Kuhner Shaker announced the completion and equipping of its new manufacturing hall at the headquarters in Birsfelden, Switzerland.

In March 2023, Thermo Fisher introduced the Thermo Scientific Solaris Benchtop Temperature Controlled Orbital Shakers.

In September 2022, Danaher Corporation merged two companies, Cytiva and Pall Life Sciences, to work on bioprocessing workflows.



Leading Key Players:

Kuhner Shaker

Infors AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Labtron Equipment Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

LabStrong

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Hamilton Medical AG

Miltenyi Biotec

Eppendorf SE

Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG

Inheco Industrial Heating & Cooling GmbH

SIA Biosan

BIOBASE GROUP

Boekel Scientific

Eberbach

Grant Instruments

OPTIMA Inc.

Immediate Access: Buy Today for a Comprehensive Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18542

Automated Cell Shakers Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Automated Cell Shakers

Orbital Shakers Ambient Shakers Orbital Double Decker Shakers Orbital Triple Decker Shakers

Benchtop Incubator Shakers

Cell Shaker with Rotatory Arms

Accessories

By Cell Culture Type:

Finite Cell Line Cultures

Infinite Cell Line Cultures

By Application:

Cell Therapy

Drug Development

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine

By End User:

Mega Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CDMOs/CMOs

Research Organizations

Academic Institutes

Hospitals (Providing Cell Therapy/Regenerative Medicine)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa



Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Healthcare Domain:

Automated Suturing Devices Market Share: The global market anticipates reaching US$ 6.5 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Automated CPR Devices Market Scope: It is projected to reach US$ 344.44 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

Cell-free Fetal DNA Testing Market Forecast: At a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, the market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,466.3 million in 2023 and is likely to be worth US$ 4,124.7 million by 2033.

Automated Cell Biology Systems Market Growth: The global market is anticipated to be worth US$ 14.1 Billion, and it will grow at a CAGR of 9.0% to reach an expected valuation of around US$ 33.5 Billion by the year 2032.

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis: It is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 1.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 7.23 billion by 2033. The market is estimated to secure a CAGR of 14% by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube