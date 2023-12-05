Automotive Electronics Market Insights by Business Growth, Development Factors, Revenue Strategies, and Forecast to 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Automotive electronics are electrical components and circuits used in automobiles for various purposes such as infotainment, safety, powertrain and others. These include bodies and chassis electronics, lighting, safety systems, infotainment and communication systems.
Market Dynamics:
The automotive electronics market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to growing demand for advanced safety features and increasing electrification of vehicles. Advanced safety features utilize various automotive electronic components such as camera systems, ultrasonic sensors and radars. Governments across nations are mandating implementation of safety features like autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and blind spot monitoring in vehicles for enhanced vehicle and road safety. Further, the growing electrification of vehicles through Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) is fueling the demand for power electronics components like electric motors, converters, battery management systems etc. OEMs are actively focusing on development of electric powertrains to meet the stringent emission norms.
Automation of vehicles driving significant growth in automotive electronics
The rapid automation and digitization of vehicles has greatly increased the demand for advanced automotive electronic components. Technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle systems, electric/hybrid powertrains, and advanced infotainment and connectivity solutions require sophisticated electronic hardware and software. Manufacturers are investing heavily in developing self-driving technologies, which rely on cameras, radars, lidar systems and other sensors to process vast amounts of data in real-time. This has accelerated the incorporation of more powerful computing platforms, high-speed data communications, and intelligent systems into vehicles. Electronics now account for over 40% of the total cost of a new vehicle compared to just 20% a decade ago. The growing capabilities and rising demand for automated, connected and electric vehicles ensures the automotive electronics industry has significant growth potential in coming years.
Current challenges in semiconductor supply hindering market development
One major factor restraining growth in the automotive electronics market is the ongoing global shortage of automotive-grade semiconductors. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to semiconductor manufacturing and supply chains have left automakers struggling to source enough chips. This is limiting their ability to ramp up vehicle production levels. Semiconductors are critical components used in electronic control units, sensors, infotainment systems and various advanced driver assistance technologies. The shortfall in chip supplies has already forced many automakers to reduce outputs, with impacts expected to persist into 2023. Resolving semiconductor bottlenecks through expanded fab capacity, new sourcing partnerships and supply chain diversification will be important to support the increased electronic content expected with new vehicle platforms. Unless chip availability improves, market revenues and unit shipments may fail to reach their full potential over the next few years.
Emergence of vehicle data monetization presenting commercial opportunities
As vehicles become more connected with advanced telematics and data communications capabilities, they generate huge volumes of operational and usage data. This data contains a wealth of valuable insights into driver behavior, vehicle performance, road conditions and driving patterns. Automakers and their technology partners are exploring ways to monetize this data through various business models. Opportunities exist to sell aggregated and anonymized data to insurance companies, traffic authorities, smart city planners and other enterprises. Data-driven services around predictive maintenance, cybersecurity, fleet management and pay-as-you-drive insurance are also being developed. The emerging field of vehicle data analytics and monetization offers a promising new revenue stream for automotive manufacturers and suppliers. It acts as an incentive to further expand electronic systems and connectivity functions within vehicles.
Advancing connectivity driving transition to software-defined vehicles
One of the major trends impacting the automotive electronics industry is the rising connectivity of vehicles. New vehicles are becoming software-defined platforms with sophisticated control computers overseeing an array of networked electronic systems. Advanced embedded systems, high-speed data communications, over-the-air updates and integration with cloud databases allow vehicle software and configurations to dynamically evolve. This brings much greater flexibility and programmability compared to traditional mechanical and wired architectures. Automakers are increasingly following the technology sector's path of delivering new functions and optimizations through post-sale software updates. The transition to connected, software-defined vehicles will see even more electronic content per vehicle and compel suppliers to develop competencies in automotive software engineering, cybersecurity and embedded systems integration. It represents a paradigm shift that will profoundly change the industry in coming decades.
The major players operating in the market include:
➱ Aptiv PLC
➱ BASF SE
➱ Broadline Components
➱ Continental AG
➱ Denso Corporation
➱ Hitachi Ltd.
➱ Infineon Technologies AG
➱ Jabil Inc
➱ Magna International Inc
➱ NVIDIA Corporation
➱ NXP Semiconductors N.V.
➱ Robert Bosch GmbH
➱ STMicroelectronics N.V.
➱ Texas Instruments
➱ ZF Friedrichshafen AG
These companies are focusing on new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain their position in the market.
Segmentation:
By Component: Relay, Microcontroller, Sensors, ECU, Others
By Sales Channel: OEM, After Market
By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Low Commercial Vehicle, High Commercial Vehicle
By Application: ADAS, Infotainment System, Safety and Alerting System, Lightning and Powertrain System, Others
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
