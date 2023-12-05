meshIQ is a Silver Exhibitor at the 2023 Gartner® IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- meshIQ is the industry’s first observability and management platform for Messaging, Event Processing, and Streaming solutions deployed across Hybrid Cloud (MESH).
meshIQ is a proud Silver Exhibitor at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2023 and will provide live demos on December 5-7 at their booth #634 in the Expo Hall at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. meshIQ’s CEO, Navdeep Sidhu, will also be speaking on the Expo Floor on Tuesday, December 5 at 6:35 PM on “How You Can Manage Everything from Kafka to IBM MQ Using a Single Platform”.
Organizations rely on meshIQ to provide complete management, observability, and monitoring of integration MESH with 360° Situational Awareness®. With a single platform that supports all commonly used MESH solutions, meshIQ helps organizations accelerate DevOps, simplify management, and improve uptime and customer experience.
Attendees can book a live demo at the conference with meshIQ using this link.
To learn more about meshIQ and its offerings, please visit: https://www.meshiq.com/
For media inquiries, contact: jlarsen@meshiq.com
About the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference
The Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference focuses on key topics for infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders, including how to embrace change and serve evolving enterprise needs through optimizing workloads, maximizing efficiency, and building resilient systems and teams.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About meshIQ
meshIQ is the industry’s first observability and management platform for integration middleware. Built for application and integration DevOps professionals who rely on Messaging, Event Processing and Streaming across Hybrid Cloud infrastructures (MESH), it offers complete management, control and tracking across the MESH. Trusted by some of the largest companies in the world, meshIQ significantly reduces the risks to application stability and performance. From modern Kafka-based streaming to legacy messaging technologies like IBM MQ, meshIQ supports every major platform out there.
Contact:
Jessica Larsen
