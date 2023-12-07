New Sustainability Initiative Aims to Make a Positive Impact on the Environment by GOIGI
EINPresswire.com/ -- IGLOBAL IMPACT ITES PVT. LTD., dba Goigi.com is proud to announce the launch of our new sustainability and environmental initiative, Zero Paper Initiative. This initiative is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable practices in their business operations.
This new initiative focuses on sustainable development goals, such as goal 11, 12, 13 and 14. Through this initiative, the company aims to reduce wastes, emission, make cities and human settlement sustainable, ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns, and take action against climate change while protecting, restoring and preserving terrestrial environment.
To achieve this goal, the company has developed a comprehensive plan that includes digitization of documents, digitized signatures, zero paper trails and zero document storage boxes.
The move to paperless office practices needs to begin with an audit of all of the business processes within the organization that utilize paper. Paper-based forms, contracts, orders, etc. will be replaced with PDF documents that can be signed with easy-to-use and legally binding e-signature technology. The transition will dramatically reduce paper and accelerate and automate underlying business processes, from distribution to partners, customers and employees for signatures to processing, storage and retrieval of business records.
Likewise, switching from printed marketing and sales materials to digital documents will significantly cut down on paper consumption and printing costs, while making it far easier to update and improve materials and provide access and visibility of those materials to key audiences via our website. This will not only reduce the dependence on paper, but will also cut down use of printing ink, printer cartridges along with reducing carbon footprints of printers.
The company understands the importance of sustainability and environmental responsibility and is committed to doing its part in preserving the planet for future generations. This new initiative is just one of the ways to show the company’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
IGLOBAL IMPACT ITES PVT. LTD. is excited to launch this new initiative and is eager to see the impact it will have on business and the environment.
Thank you for choosing IGLOBAL IMPACT ITES PVT. LTD.
Ritesh Dwivedi
