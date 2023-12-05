Sri Lanka’s largest celebration of games & geek culture Gamer.LK’s Colombo Comic Expo is back
Gamer.LK has announced the return of its event Colombo Comic Expo (CCx) 2023 on the 9th & 10th of December at the Sri Lanka Exhibition & Convention Center.
Colombo Comic Expo 2023 is not just an event but a vibrant celebration of the geek and pop culture that resonates deeply within Sri Lanka.”COLOMBO , WESTERN PROVINCE , SRI LANKA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gamer.LK, the premier digital entertainment agency in Sri Lanka has announced the return of its event Colombo Comic Expo (CCx) 2023, the landmark event that celebrates games & geek culture in the country on the 9th and 10th of December 2023 at the Sri Lanka Exhibition & Convention Center (SLECC). Organised alongside Play Expo 2023, this marks the first time the event is being organised since the pandemic, signaling a significant resurgence in digital entertainment in the island.
— Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO and Founder of Gamer.LK
CCx is a celebration of geek and pop-culture which brings together the largest gathering of cosplayers in Sri Lanka for the cosplay ramp walk. Since introducing cosplay to Sri Lanka in 2013, Gamer.LK has continued to provide the safe platform for cosplayers to participate and showcase their creativity and skills through their costumes and entertaining skits. The Artists Alley at CCx is a section dedicated to celebrate and showcase the talents of Sri Lanka’s independent artists. Attendees can purchase unique artwork directly from the creators fostering the local art community.
This year’s event also features Gamer.LK’s Creator Connect - Sri Lanka’s largest Creator Gathering which will bring together content creators across various mediums to interact with their fans and take part in structured segments which include experience sharing panel discussions and entertainment skits. Popular artists, musicians, game streamers, vloggers, and content creators are set to take part, bringing a diverse range of talents and perspectives to the event. The brainchild of Gamer.LK, Creator Connect is being organised with the support of TikTok, the official Entertainment partner for the event and is poised to be a vibrant and enriching component of the Expo, celebrating the dynamic and evolving landscape of digital content creation in Sri Lanka.
“Colombo Comic Expo 2023 is not just an event; it's a vibrant celebration of the geek and pop culture that resonates deeply within Sri Lanka. Our goal is to create a platform where the creativity and passion of cosplayers and independent artists are not just showcased but celebrated. With the integration of Creator Connect, we're also bridging the gap between digital content creators and their audiences, offering an unprecedented opportunity for engagement and collaboration.”, said Raveen Wijayatilake, CEO and Founder of Gamer.LK, sharing his excitement about the event.
Play Expo - Sri Lanka’s largest games, Esports & tech expo builds upon the esteemed legacy of the Sri Lanka Cyber Games - the first major Esports tournament series in the country which began in 2008, and heralds a new era in the country’s Esports journey. The event will feature an array of over 20 popular Esports titles which include team games such as Free Fire, PUBG MOBILE, Call of Duty Mobile, Mobile Legends, Valorant, League of Legends, DOTA 2 and many more including individual titles such as Mortal Kombat 1, Tekken 7, Clash Royale, F1 23, FC 24 (FIFA) and more.
The Expo will also showcase cutting-edge technology, offering immersive, hands-on experiences from top technology brands in the gaming and entertainment technology sector as well as lifestyle brands who will be present at the event offering exclusive offers and deals for the attendees.
More information about the event can be found at https://comicexpo.lk.
