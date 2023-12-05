Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,445 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Interference with access to emergency services

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS RELEASE 

 

CASE#: 23B4007814 

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner                                   

STATION: Rutland                      

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101 

 

DATE/TIME: December 4, 2023, at approximately 2144 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town 

VIOLATIONS:  Domestic Assault

                        Interference with access to emergency services

 

ACCUSED: Sequoyah Parchment 

AGE: 25 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.) 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

 

On December 4, 2023, at approximately 2144 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a domestic disturbance at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. Through investigation, it was determined Sequoyah Parchment, caused bodily injury to a family or household member while preventing them from calling for assistance. Parchment was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Parchment was released with court ordered conditions.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Yes 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: December 5, 2023, at 12:30 PM 

             

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Interference with access to emergency services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more