Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Interference with access to emergency services

CASE#: 23B4007814

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 4, 2023, at approximately 2144 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town

VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault

Interference with access to emergency services

ACCUSED: Sequoyah Parchment

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 4, 2023, at approximately 2144 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a domestic disturbance at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. Through investigation, it was determined Sequoyah Parchment, caused bodily injury to a family or household member while preventing them from calling for assistance. Parchment was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Parchment was released with court ordered conditions.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: December 5, 2023, at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.