Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault / Interference with access to emergency services
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4007814
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: December 4, 2023, at approximately 2144 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cortina Inn, Rutland Town
VIOLATIONS: Domestic Assault
Interference with access to emergency services
ACCUSED: Sequoyah Parchment
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 4, 2023, at approximately 2144 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a domestic disturbance at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. Through investigation, it was determined Sequoyah Parchment, caused bodily injury to a family or household member while preventing them from calling for assistance. Parchment was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Parchment was released with court ordered conditions.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: December 5, 2023, at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.