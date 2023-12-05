NRH GRATEFUL FOR CLINICAL SUPPORT AND DONATIONS FROM USNS 

The National Referral Hospital (NRH) for the last two weeks has benefited from the Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Mercy Hospital ship through specialist case referrals, a donation of two laparoscopy towers, the construction of a concrete pavement from the main road to the hospital kitchen delivery area, and an improved drainage system on the western side of the hospital.

NRH Supervising Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Rooney Jagilly, clarifies that the support received from Mercy Hospital included local cases being referred from NRH doctors to Mercy Hospital’s clinical specialists .

“The medical specialists include cardiology, pneumatology, infectious diseases, endocrinology, and neurology. Surgical specialists included general surgery, paediatric surgery, urology, gynaecology, orthopedics, and Ear Nose and Throat (ENT).More than 100 patients have had surgery on board the Mercy ship from various specialists.”

“Local medical staff at various satellite clinics located at the Pacific Games villages and venues were also supported by medical personnel from the Mercy Hospital ship, “said Dr Jagilly.

Meanwhile, in addition to the clinical services, the supervising CEO received donations that included two laparoscopy towers as well as urology, orthopedics, and gynaecology instruments and completed projects from the USNS Mercy Commanding Officer.

“The ship’s construction engineers constructed a pavement from the main road to the hospital kitchen delivery area. They also improved a drainage system on the western side of the hospital,” said Dr. Jagilly.

“The cooperation was a success and very beneficial to NRH. It was also a bonus, in particular for patients who received surgery, as they would not have been able to have their surgery until next year.

“Additionally, Mercy Hospital deployed teams to Kilu’ufi hospital in Malaita province and Gizo hospital in Western province to support local medical teams deliver medical services.

“I would like to thank and acknowledge the support provided by the US government through the Pacific Partnership 2024-1 and the Mercy Hospital Ship Visit. My staff at the NRH and I look forward to a continued partnership with the Mercy Hospital Ship in the future,”said Dr Jagilly.

NRH Supervising CEO Dr Rooney Jagilly speaking to Cmdr. Gregory Hall, Pacific Partnership 24-1 Medical Planner (center) and Russell Comeau, Charge’d affairs US Embassy Honiara (left).

Dr Rooney Jagilly Supervising CEO NRH handover a token of appreciation gift to (Left) Capt. Jeffery Feinberg, commanding officer, USNS Mercy.

The two laparoscopy towers.

Photo taken during blessing of the new pavement.

The improved a drainage system on the western side of the hospital.

RSIPF Press