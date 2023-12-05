Bridge collapse causes fertilizer and diesel to enter Tarkio River near Stanton

STANTON, Iowa - Montgomery County Emergency Management reported a fertilizer spreader in the Tarkio River at 10:30 a.m. today, following a bridge collapse on a private drive. The collapse caused a fertilizer spreader to enter the waterway, resulting in an unknown amount of mono ammonium phosphate (MAP), sulfur, and potash being spilled into the Tarkio River approximately one mile north of Stanton.

The collapse also ruptured a fuel tank, spilling roughly 100 gallons of diesel into the creek.

Field office staff from the Department of Natural Resources were on-site, collecting both upstream and downstream samples from the Tarkio River.

Booms were placed downstream of the incident and samples will be submitted to the State Hygienic Lab for analysis. No dead fish were observed. Cleanup efforts are currently ongoing. The DNR will continue to monitor cleanup efforts and consider appropriate enforcement action.