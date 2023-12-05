The Gatsby Showcase Foundation Gala to Honor Renowned Fashion Designer Sergio Hudson on Dec. 9th at The Kennedy Center
The glamorous evening, presented by L&B Concepts will feature television personality, actress, and screenwriter Lisa Wu as celebrity emcee and host
Gatsby Showcase Foundation is dedicated to strengthen, amplify and sustain partners locally, nationally, and globally that empower historically marginalized, minority and underrepresented groups.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 9th of December 2023, The Gatsby Showcase Foundation a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization will host its highly anticipated third annual empowering fashion show, awards recognition ceremony, and fundraiser at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, located at 2700 F Street NW, Washington, DC 20566. The event will feature distinguished attendees from across the globe who are being honored for their dedication to selfless service within their local communities and around the world.
The evening will begin with a Star-Studded Red Carpet, reception and silent auction at 6 p.m. which will be open to the media. Attendees can bid on a variety of donated luxury items. The full program starts at 7:00 p.m., to include a lively fashion show, award presentations, entertainment, dancing and more. Television and radio correspondent Guy Lambert (https://www.instagram.com/guylambertnewz/?hl=en) will host the Red Carpet and television personality, actress, and screenwriter Lisa Wu (https://www.instagram.com/1lisawu/?hl=en ) will serve as celebrity emcee and host. The event is presented by L&B Concepts (https://landbconcepts.com).
The 2023 Gatsby Award Recipients and special guests include:
• Trisha Bailey PhD: · Mogul, CEO, entrepreneur, philanthropist, education activist, and author will be accepting the Triumph Award.
(https://www.creatingmyownyes.com, @creatingmyownyes)
• Sergio Hudson: renowned celebrity fashion designer and founder of Sergio Hudson Collections will be accepting the Trailblazer Award. (https://sergiohudson.com, @sergiohudson)
• Captain James Kamau: Kenya Airways pilot and Director of Kenya operations for Crossing Thresholds, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building hope in Kibera, Kenya will be accepting The Laura Fote (Founder's) Award. (www.crossingthresholds.org)
• Ann Trip: Award-winning News Director of WBLS and WLIB Radio will be accepting the Legacy Award (https://www.wbls.com/talent/ann-tripp, @journalist_ann_tripp)
• Greg Lockman - Founder and Chairman Purposeful Living and Giving, Inc. and renowned figure in the healthcare industry named Ambassador for 2023 Gatsby Showcase Foundation Gala. (www.purposefullivingandgiving.org)
Featured Designers for the 2023 Gatsby Showcase Foundation Fashion Show include;
Sergio Hudson, creator and owner of Sergio Hudson Collections, LLC, a Luxury Women's ready-to-wear label and has also designed for First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Amal Clooney. Sergio is highly regarded in the fashion world and won the prestigious CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award.
Michael Johnson of the Silverfox Squad, Owner of JL Michael's Custom Clothiers (https://www.jlmichaels.com, @jl_michaels_llc)
Mona Moumen, creator of raMona Design Studio (http://www.ramonadesigns.org, @ramona.designs)
About The Gatsby Showcase Foundation:
The mission of the Gatsby Showcase Foundation is to strengthen, amplify and sustain innovative partners locally, nationally, and globally that empower historically marginalized, minority and underrepresented groups. Through social impact investing and fiscal sponsorship, we work in partnership with change makers from these communities, connecting them to resources to amplify their impact.
More Information at https://thegatsbyshowcase.org
To Reserve your Seats https://thegatsbyshowcase.org/get-ticket/
2023 Gatsby Showcase Highlights