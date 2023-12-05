Non-woven Fabrics Market is expected to grow US$ 70.7 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Polypropylene Segment is expected to constitute a share of 37.5% in the Non-Woven Fabric Market in 2024. According to Future Market Insight's research study, Non-Woven Fabric Market surges with demand for elastic materials in diapers, health-focused antimicrobial fabrics, and innovations in packaging solutions.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non woven fabric market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 45.1 billion in 2024, driven by increasing growth of e-commerce packaging industry. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 4.6% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 70.7 billion by 2034.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market is the growing demand for elastic based non woven fabrics, for disposable diapers and adult incontinence products. Manufacturers are focusing on creating softer, more comfortable, and highly elastic materials for these applications.

The ongoing emphasis on hygiene and health has led to a focus on non woven fabrics with antiviral and antimicrobial properties. The materials are gaining importance, especially in healthcare settings and the production of personal protective equipment.

Non woven fabrics are extensively used in the medical field for products like surgical drapes, gowns, and wound dressings. The continuous growth in the healthcare industry, and the need for high performance medical textiles present opportunities for non woven fabric manufacturers.

The fabrics are increasingly used in agriculture for applications such as crop protection, mulching, and soil stabilization. The expansion of agriculture sector and the need for sustainable farming practices contribute to the demand for these materials.

Innovations in non woven materials for packaging applications, such as temperature sensitive packaging or materials with enhanced barrier properties, are expected to drive growth in the packaging sector. The consumer trend towards convenience and hygiene is driving the demand for disposable products, such as wipes and hygiene products, which extensively use non woven fabrics.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global non woven fabric market was valued at US$ 43.1 billion by 2023-end.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 1.7%.

The market in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

By polymer type, the polypropylene segment to account for a share of 37.5% in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, non woven fabric market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.6%.

By 2034, the market value of non woven fabric is expected to reach US$ 70.7 billion.

"Customization of non woven fabrics to meet specific industry needs and preferences is becoming more common. Manufacturers that can innovate and offer tailor made solutions for various applications are likely to see increased demand," remarks Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the non woven fabric market are E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co., Ahlstrom Corporation, Avintiv, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, P.H. Glatfelter Co., Freudenberg SE, Suominen Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., and Albarrie, among others.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Freudenberg announced the acquisition of a non woven fabric manufacturer in China. The acquisition is expected to expand the presence of the company in the Asian market.

In 2022, Fitesa announced the expansion of its production capacity for nonwoven fabrics for hygienic applications. The company is investing in new machinery to meet the growing demand for these products.

In 2022, Suominen announced the development of a new nonwoven fabric for the manufacturing of face mask applications. The new fabric has passed European Standard EN 14683 2019 Type II requirements in terms of filtration efficiency and pressure drop.



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global non woven fabric market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the non woven fabric market, the market is segmented on the basis of polymer type (polypropylene, polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, wood pulp, rayon, and others), function (disposables, and durables), application (hygiene, medical, filtration, automotive, building & construction, and others), and technology (spunbond, wet laid, dry laid, and air laid), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

The packaging team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide.

Segmentation Analysis of the Non-Woven Fabric Market

By Polymer Type:

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Wood Pulp

Rayon

Others

By Function:

Disposables

Durables

By Application:

Hygiene

Medical

Filtration

Automotive

Building & Construction

Others

By Technology:

Spunbond

Wet Laid

Dry Laid

Air Laid

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

