Sky Quarry Launches Innovative Offset Program, Invites Homeowners to Join Sustainable Efforts

Sky Quarry pioneers green construction with innovative Offset Program, inviting homeowners to lead the charge in sustainability by recycling asphalt shingles.

Salt Lake City, UT, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry, a leading green technology provider, is excited to announce the launch of its Offset Program that diverts asphalt shingle waste from landfills. Homeowners can go to our online store and buy offsets to recycle roofing waste from homes in the US.



The Environmental Challenge

Asphalt shingles are North America's most popular roofing material due to their durability and low cost. Nearly 6 million homes in the USA are reroofed yearly, sending approximately 15 million tons of asphalt roofing shingles to landfills for disposal. When dumped in landfills, shingles take 300 years to degrade and decompose to base elements.

Did you know that, for one single home, the average medium-sized roof contributes 3 tons of waste to landfills?



The Innovative Solution

Sky Quarry's Offset Program addresses this challenge by actively diverting asphalt shingle waste from landfills. The program aims to lessen the footprint of re-roofing projects, ensure waste diversion in line with circular economy principles, and allow homeowners to effortlessly reduce their personal environmental footprints.

Environmental Impact : Recycling asphalt shingle waste is a proactive step towards more sustainable and eco-friendly homeownership.



Waste Diversion: Sky Quarry's program ensures that millions of tons of waste asphalt shingles are repurposed rather than discarded in landfills.

Simple Steps, Big Impact: We recycle asphalt shingle waste on your behalf. Sign up and feel better about your roofing project!



“Sky Quarry is proud to be an innovator in the roofing industry – leading the charge for reducing the damage inflicted by depositing these shingles into landfills. This offset program is a unique and valuable way that homeowners can have a beneficial impact on the environment today. In the future, Sky Quarry intends to create a collection network for shingles that spans the US. But in the meantime this offset program is a unique solution as we build out our system," affirms CEO David Sealock.



How to Participate?



Homeowners can go to our online store and buy the offset for any home in the US. The fees will be used to fund the recycling of the exact amount of tonnage that the homeowner is landfilling, starting at $195 per home.



Sign Up Today

Sky Quarry invites homeowners to explore the benefits of their initiative and learn how they can partner for sustainable waste removal. By joining forces with Sky Quarry, homeowners can play a pivotal role in driving positive change.

To learn more about Sky Quarry's Offset Program, please visit SkyQuarryOffsetStore.com or contact them directly

David Sealock Founder, Chairman, and CEO Sky Quarry 424-394-1090 shareholdercommunity-at-skyquarry.com