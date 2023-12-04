“Operation Holiday Surprise” Leads to Drug Indictments, Arrests in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY – An undercover joint operation targeting illicit drug sales in Henderson County and surrounding counties has resulted in indictments and arrests. Operation Holiday Surprise, led by the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, began in February of 2022 as a continuation of Operation Big Red Ice I and II, which resulted in 51 drug-related indictments. During the current operation agents and investigators conducted multiple controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.

On November 27th, the Henderson County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging multiple individuals in connection to the investigation. Today, in a multi-agency roundup involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies arrests were made and drugs, drug paraphernalia, a vehicle, and approximately $3,600 in cash were seized. Along with TBI and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, participating agencies include the Lexington Police Department, Medina Police Department, 26th Judicial Drug Task Force, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations.

At the time of this release, 14 individuals had been taken into custody, 11 of whom were charged as a result of the indictments. Each individual was booked into the Henderson County Jail without bond pending their first court appearances.

Linsey Beth Cary (DOB: 2/12/94), Huntingdon: 1 count – Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Galen E. Epperson (DOB: 8/28/78), Milan: 2 counts – Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Megan N. Gichetti (DOB: 5/12/90), Lexington: 1 count – Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) William C. Hayes (DOB: 5/16/89), Lexington: 1 count – Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Maleigha D. Hopewell (DOB: 4/6/04), Lexington: 1 count – Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Fentanyl) Cameraon D. Keith (DOB: 7/13/03), Lexington: 3 counts – Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Cocaine). Keith faces new charges stemming from today’s arrest that include Possession of Schedule II (Cocaine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; Possession of Schedule III (Testosterone); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Shana N. King (DOB: 2/12/87), Jackson: 1 count – Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Bennie W. Moffitt (DOB: 8/1/89), Lexington: 2 counts – Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (Fentanyl) Bobby L. Porter (DOB: 9/30/87), Lexington: 1 count – Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Otis D. Stines (DOB: 1/3/75), Lexington: 2 counts – Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) Brad Taylor (DOB: 7/3/80), Lexington: 3 counts – Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Additional arrests:

Nikki E. Newman (DOB: 1/21/91), Beech Bluff: 1 count – Criminal Impersonation Brandon W. Pendergrass (DOB: 2/9/03), Wildersville: 1 count – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Outstanding Warrant (Henderson County) Lance W. Pendergrass (DOB: 12/16/71), Wildersville: 1 count – Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sale

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Additional arrests are expected.

