North Shore MA, Community Holiday Giveaway Offers Residents the Chance to Win State-of-the-Art Home Comfort Systems

Plumr North Shore Holiday Community Giveaway

WAKEFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plumr, a community plumbing company serving the North Shore MA, area, is teaming up with Winsupply Wakefield, MA, a leading supplier of plumbing, heating, and water system products, to bring the North Shore MA, Community Holiday Giveaway to local residents. This exciting initiative aims to give back to the community and provide three lucky winners with state-of-the-art heating, cooling, and water heating systems for their homes.

The North Shore, MA, Community Holiday Giveaway presents a unique opportunity for residents to win a cutting-edge LG single-head mini-split heating and cooling system and two Navien tankless water heaters. These prizes have been carefully selected to enhance the comfort, convenience, and energy efficiency of the winners' homes, ensuring year-round satisfaction.

Interested individuals can visit myplumr.com/plumrgiveaway to participate in the giveaway and enter their information. The best part is that no purchase is necessary to enter the contest, as Plumr and Winsupply Wakefield believe in providing equal opportunities for everyone. Must be 18 years or older to enter. The contest will run until December 31, 2023, and three fortunate winners will be randomly selected on January 1, 2024, bringing extra joy as they start the new year.

Nick Nocifora, Educator at The Peterson School and owner of Plumr expressed his excitement about the giveaway. "As a community-focused plumbing company, we have always aimed to give back to the North Shore community that has supported us. The North Shore Holiday Community Giveaway allows us to demonstrate our gratitude by providing state-of-the-art home comfort systems to enhance the lives of 3 lucky winners. We believe this giveaway will make a real difference in their lives."

Winsupply Wakefield, MA, shares Plumr's commitment to community support and is proud to sponsor the NorthShore Holiday Community Giveaway. By joining forces, Plumr and Winsupply Wakefield, MA, aim to bring joy and comfort to the residents of the North Shore area while also showcasing the quality products and services they provide.

About Plumr:

Led by Nick Nocifora, plumbing educator at The Peterson School Woburn and Master Plumber. Plumr is a trusted community plumbing company serving the North Shore, MA area. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to exceptional service, Plumr caters to residential and commercial clients, providing top-tier plumbing expertise. From churches and community centers to restaurants, homes, and grocery stores, Plumr has proudly served various establishments throughout the North Shore community.

About Winsupply Wakefield:

Winsupply Wakefield, MA, is a leading plumbing, heating, and water system product supplier. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Winsupply Wakefield, MA, offers a wide range of high-quality products to meet the needs of both residential and commercial customers. By sponsoring the North Shore Holiday Community Giveaway, Winsupply Wakefield, MA, further demonstrates its dedication to supporting the local community and fostering goodwill.