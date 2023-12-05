EarthWise Pet Announces Opening of Brand New Store in Chandler, Arizona
A brand new spot for responsible pet-parents to shopCHANDLER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EarthWise Pet is thrilled to announce the opening of a brand new store in Chandler, Arizona, owned by local pet lovers, Amy and Aaron Strunk. Their passion for pets, commitment to community, and dedication to holistic pet care have culminated in the creation of a unique destination for fellow pet lovers.
Amy, an Arizona native, brings over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical field, where she excelled in various roles, including teaching post-secondary education and spearheading strategic customer distribution contracts across the United States. Aaron, a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, earned his undergraduate degree in game design and has seamlessly transitioned into the world of local business ownership, drawing on his unique skill set as a Software Developer.
What makes their journey even more heartwarming is their devotion to their adopted children, whom they have actively involved in the process of opening the store. By demonstrating kindness, generosity, and patience, Amy and Aaron are instilling these values in their children while embarking on this exciting family venture. Pets have always held a special place in Amy and Aaron's hearts, and their beloved dogs, Finley and Abby, have been pampered throughout this new adventure. They are eager to extend this same level of care and affection to your furry family members.
Amy and Aaron invite you to join them on social media for updates on store news and promotions as they embark on this holistic pet care journey together.
Earthwise Pets Chandler is conveniently located at: 1949 W Ray Rd #14, Chandler, AZ 85224
The Strunk family is excited to bring holistic pet services and products to Chandler just in time for the holiday season. With Christmas just around the corner, EarthWise Pet provides a perfect opportunity for pet parents to find unique and nourishing gifts for their fur babies.
For more information, please visit their website at chandler.earthwisepet.com and follow them on social media for the latest updates.
About EarthWise Pet:
EarthWise Pet is a passionate advocate for holistic pet care and premium pet supplies. With a deep focus on nutrition, wellness, and sustainability, Earthwise Pets combines modern pet science with a timeless love for animals. The brand is dedicated to providing superior products and fostering a community of pet lovers who share the belief that pets are family. Most EarthWise Pet stores have a Certified Pet Dietitian or Nutrition Specialist on staff.
Amy & Aaron Strunk
EarthWise Pet Chandler AZ
+1 480-535-1424
chandler@earthwisepet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook