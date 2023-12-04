Hearing to Disbar Trump Ally John Eastman Concludes with Ruling Expected in 3 Months

Attorneys for the State Bar of California made their final argument for the disbarment of former Chapman University law school dean John Eastman Friday. They faulted him for sloppy legal research and conspiring to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn President Joe Biden’s election.
