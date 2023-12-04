CDC Grant Continues Support of Tennessee's Overdose Prevention Week

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health is receiving a $5.4 million grant from the CDC’s Overdose Data to Action program to strengthen the State’s ongoing efforts to address the opioid overdose crisis and reduce opioid-related harms.

“Our efforts continue with our many local and State partners to prevent drug overdoses and improve the people and communities affected by substance use disorder,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP, said. “The OD2A program recognizes the federal role needed so our programs and efforts respond quickly, effectively, and equitably to meet our needs to take action on overdose prevention and reduction.”

The CDC’s OD2A program provides funding to jurisdictions for substance use prevention activities and data collection, with a goal of enhancing programs and surveillance efforts to reduce overdose deaths and related harms.

This is the second CDC OD2A grant award to TDH. The first, in 2019, supported TDH’s Opioid Response Coordination Office in the creation of the High Impact Area program. ORCO is attached organizationally at TDH to the Office of Informatics and Analytics, The HIA’s mission is to focus on areas of Tennessee with a high burden of overdoses, over-dose related deaths, and substance use disorder. Click to review ORCO’s most recent HIA Annual Report.

ORCO coordinates with TDH’s Office of Informatics and Analytics to gather and interpret data as critical component of addressing Tennessee’s opioid overdose crisis.

Click here for information about TDH ORCO and its programs.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.