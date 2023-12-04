Submit Release
SDDOT Seeks Public Input for U.S. Highway 85 Design Alternatives from Wyoming State Line to 14A

For Immediate Release:  Monday, Dec. 4, 2023  

Contact:  Jennica Wilcox, FHU, Project Manager, 605-773-1973

LEAD, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. (MT) to inform area residents and business owners of the proposed design alternatives to U.S. Highway 85 project from the Wyoming state line to U.S. Highway 14A. The public meeting will be held at Spearfish Canyon Lodge located at 10619 Roughlock Falls Rd. in Lead. The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff. Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m.    

The purpose of the public meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations. For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1948. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.   

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this public meeting is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the public meeting should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).  Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.   For more information, contact Jennica Wilcox, FHU, Project Manager, 605-773-1973 or via email at Jennica.Wilcox@fhueng.com.   

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

