Tennessee Season to Remember to Honor Homicide Victims December 7



21st annual event hosted by state and local agencies at First Baptist Church in Nashville

NASHVILLE – For more than two decades, state and local public safety officials, along with families of homicide victims, have gathered to honor and remember victims and survivors of homicide during the holiday season. This year will mark the state’s 21st annual “Tennessee Season to Remember”, which will be held at 5:30 p.m. (CST) on Thursday, December 7 at First Baptist Church in downtown Nashville.

Scheduled speakers include Governor Bill Lee (taped recording) and former First Lady Andrea Conte, the founder of the state’s Tennessee Season to Remember event. This year’s keynote speakers will be Julie and John Mullinix, whose daughter Kimberly Wyatt and granddaughter Sarah Wyatt were tragically shot on June 3, 2006 in Crossville.

At the ceremony, families from across Tennessee will hang ornaments on memorial wreaths in honor of their loved ones, which will later be displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol throughout the holiday season. The Tennessee State Capitol will also be lit in purple to honor this event and homicide victims.

Nashville vocalist Tamika Tyan McDonald will provide the musical tribute.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will also be livestreamed from First Baptist Church (108 7th Avenue S. Nashville, TN 37203) on their YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/firstbaptistchurchnashville.

The Tennessee Board of Parole, Tennessee Department of Correction, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the office of Secretary of State Tre Hargett, the office of State Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, the office of State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr., Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs, Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, and the Tennessee Rehabilitative Initiative in Correction (TRICOR) are working together on this year’s event. Also providing support are victim advocacy group You Have the Power, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Tennessee and the Davidson County District Attorney General’s Office.