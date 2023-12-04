Airdeed Homes Releases Study on Utah Real Estate Listings Focusing On Salt Lake City and Provo

Airdeed Homes unveils Utah's real estate study, spotlighting Salt Lake City's affordability and Provo's unique livability.

Salt Lake City, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airdeed Homes, a leading real estate search website and data research company, announces the release of an active Utah real estate listing study conducted on December 4, 2023, shedding light on the median listing prices of homes in Utah's major cities. With a specific focus on Salt Lake City and Provo, the study offers valuable perspectives into the diverse real estate market.

Key Findings: Median Listing Prices Across Utah Cities

Airdeed Homes' latest study reveals a dynamic range of median listing prices for homes across critical cities in Utah. Here is an overview of the median listing prices for select cities:

Salt Lake City: $579,900.00 West Valley City: $400,000.00 West Jordan: $514,750.00 Provo: $469,900.00 St. George: $552,499.50 Orem: $499,500.00 Sandy: $692,000.00 Ogden: $359,900.00 Lehi: $704,994.50 South Jordan: $607,495.00 Layton: $475,000.00 Millcreek: $589,000.00 Herriman: $630,000.00 Taylorsville: $475,777.00 Logan: $405,980.00 Eagle Mountain: $540,000.00 Draper: $989,900.00 Murray: $479,750.00 Saratoga Springs: $599,000.00 Riverton: $675,000.00

Salt Lake City: Where Affordability Meets Urban Living

The median price for Salt Lake City home listings was $579,900.00, which epitomizes a balance between affordability and urban living. The city's vibrant culture, economic opportunities, and stunning landscapes contribute to its appeal among homebuyers. Airdeed Homes' study underscores Salt Lake City's pivotal role in Utah's diverse real estate market.

Provo: A Unique Blend of Culture and Livability

Provo homes for sale, boasting a median listing price of $469,900.00, stand out as a city offering a unique blend of culture and livability. Home to educational institutions and a thriving community, Provo showcases the charm of a vibrant city and the comfort of a welcoming community. Airdeed Homes' study emphasizes Provo's significance as a key player in Utah's real estate landscape.

Insights into Local Real Estate Dynamics

The study delves into various factors influencing real estate dynamics in each city, including job markets, community amenities, and overall quality of life. Airdeed Homes remains committed to providing users with actionable insights and facilitating well-informed decisions in the ever-evolving real estate market.

About Airdeed Homes

Airdeed is a cutting-edge real estate search engine that has revolutionized how buyers search for local real estate. Their ultimate goal is to equip home buyers and sellers with the information they need to make informed decisions about their housing needs. Airdeed wants to empower its users with comprehensive local business data on nearby real estate properties for sale.

###

Media Contact

Cory Weikel

Phone: 904-671-6348



Email: media@airdeed.com