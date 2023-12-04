Governor Healey and Other Leaders of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance Urge Federal Government to Require Health Plan Coverage for All Contraception  

Boston — Today, Governor Maura T. Healey, joined by the other Executive Committee governors of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance – California Governor Gavin Newsom, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper – and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, called on U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su to take additional steps to ensure that all forms of contraception are affordable and accessible.

“I’ve long advocated for contraception to be available without a prescription to lower barriers to accessing this critical medication,” said Governor Maura T. Healey. “Now that it will finally be available over-the-counter, it is essential that it is covered by health insurance so that patients can afford it. I’m proud to stand with my fellow Governors to ensure that reproductive health care is affordable and accessible for all of our communities.”

The governors urged the federal government to clarify that non-prescription contraception will be covered without cost-sharing under private health insurance plans subject to Affordable Care Act (ACA) regulations, Medicare, and Medicaid. They write:

“On July 13, 2023, the FDA approved the first over-the-counter (OTC) daily birth control pill, a development that could revolutionize access to contraception in the United States. This medication is expected to be released to the public shortly. Prior to that release, we urge you to take all necessary and available steps to ensure that this non-prescription OTC option will be covered without cost-sharing under private health insurance plans subject to Affordable Care Act (ACA) regulations, Medicare, and Medicaid.”

“As Governors, we see firsthand the need for affordable and accessible reproductive health coverage in our communities. In forming the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, we vowed to safeguard and improve reproductive healthcare access in the face of an unprecedented assault on the right to primary healthcare. We urge your departments to promptly disseminate new guidance on coverage of [over-the-counter] contraception and join us in expanding access to reproductive healthcare for the most vulnerable populations in our country.”

A full copy of the letter can be found here.

The Reproductive Freedom Alliance is a nonpartisan coalition of 22 governors working to protect and expand reproductive freedom in their states.

Statements of support:

Dominique Lee, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts:

"Affordability and accessibility of reproductive health care remain barriers to millions of women and trans and nonbinary folks being able to realize their reproductive freedom. Making birth control available over the counter is an important step forward for accessibility but that must be paired with steps to make it affordable, like the ones we've taken in Massachusetts with our Access Law. We are grateful to Governor Healey for remaining relentless in her advocacy and leadership to make reproductive health care accessible and affordable for people in the Commonwealth and beyond."

Rebecca Hart Holder, President, Reproductive Equity Now:

"The right to reproductive health care, including contraceptive care, is not a real right unless every individual can access that care without cost or insurance barriers. By requiring insurance coverage for over-the-counter birth control without a co-pay, the Biden-Harris administration can help ensure meaningful access to contraception for all people and address systemic inequities in our health care system that for too long have put reproductive health care out of reach, especially for BIPOC communities, immigrants, young people, LGBTQ+ people, rural residents, and people with disabilities."

Audrey Morse Gasteier, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Health Connector:

“Ensuring access to non-prescription contraception with no cost sharing is a fundamental to the health and economic well-being of Massachusetts residents. Thank you to Governor Healey and the Reproductive Freedom Alliance Executive Committee for their leadership in advocating for everyone in Massachusetts and across the nation to be able to get the reproductive health care they are entitled to without worrying about cost or other barriers.”

###