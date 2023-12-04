SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NatWest Group plc - NWG

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NatWest Group plc (“NatWest” or the “Bank”) (NYSE: NWG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether NatWest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 27, 2023, NatWest issued a press release admitting “serious failings” in the Bank’s treatment of Nigel Farage, a former politician and TV host whose account was closed this summer at Coutts, one of NatWest’s subsidiaries. Specifically, an independent review commissioned by the NatWest Board of Directors found that the decision to shutter Farage’s account had been lawful and in line with internal policies, but the Bank made mistakes in how it reached the decision, handled related confidential information, and communicated with Farage. Following this announcement, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority announced that same day that it had opened a probe into NatWest and Coutts after the independent indicated a potential breach of regulations, including those related to the process of closing accounts and the handling of customer complaints.

On this news, NatWest’s stock price fell $0.66 per share, or 13%, to close at $4.42 per share on October 27, 2023.

