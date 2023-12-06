Apogee Lights Up Main Entrance of New Penn Station
We were able to bring to life the lighting designer’s vision in a rugged transit environment within one of the busiest commuter hubs, in one of the most travelled cities in the world.”DEER PARK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apogee Lighting, a leading manufacturer of illuminated ceilings and lighting systems for transit systems and infrastructure, announced the official opening of the Penn Station Main Entrance at 32rd Street and 7th Avenue in New York City, featuring its interior lighting structure above the main escalators.
“If first impressions are the most critical, the Apogee team and all parties involved with the project achieved the goal. Out of the 20 entrances into Penn Station, none are busier or more important than what is considered the main entrance at the corner of 32nd Street and 7th Avenue. As people enter the interior and descend by way of the extra-long escalators they will see an incredible lighting achievement,” said Apogee CEO Michael Boyd. “This accomplishment was made possible by a team of consummate lighting professionals, including Apogee Lighting, General Contractor Forte Construction, Electrical Contractor Dagnachew and Lighting Designer HLB. AMTRAK was the project owner with the MTA. AECOM Tishman was also involved in the project as a partner.”
The job for HLB was to design a signature and memorable visual that visitors would see as they descended representing the completely redesigned Penn Station Main Corridor. Designers like HLB understand the balance between their vision and what is possible. HLB and Apogee have worked together on numerous projects in and around the New York City Metropolitan area including the World Trade Center, Citigroup, One Vanderbilt, LIRR Third Track as well as many boardrooms around the country and countless transit systems. Each depends on the other’s capabilities when it comes to truly creative achievement and the Penn Station Main Entrance is indicative of this partnership.
For Apogee’s part, the triangular array hanging from the ceiling is all custom architectural metal work to HLB’s specifications containing individual IP65 rated Lightscape Diffused Membrane Fixtures powered by Pixel Luminous Ceiling LED Panels and diffused via a custom polycarbonate lens. These were accented by custom IP65 rated linear fixtures. Securing the array in its configuration and ensuring it was hung at the proper height and angle was facilitated by Apogee fabrication and engineering of the custom metal superstructure and custom hanging points. Finally, the initial layer that the eye sees of the circle patterns within the triangular fixture was fabricated by Apogee based again on HLD’s vision.
“The official opening of the entryway to Penn Station is a very proud moment for our company. Not only because hundreds of thousands of people will see our work each day but because this was truly a collaborative effort by our company and our partners like HLB. We were able to make this happen… and bring to life the lighting designer’s vision in a rugged transit environment within one of the busiest commuter hubs, in one of the most travelled cities in the world,” added Boyd.
About Penn Station
Madison Square Garden is understood to be the world’s most famous arena and likewise the massive transportation hub that sits underneath it—Penn Station—is equally well known. With a rich history as a part of the Pennsylvania Railroad, in 1900 the world’s largest corporation in the world running 10,000 miles of track between New York and the Mississippi River, today Penn Station is one of the busiest rail stations in the world… the destination of an average of 600,000 travelers every day. The massive overhaul of the MSG/Penn Station megalith really began with the refurbishing of the Garden in 2013 and continued with the repurposing of the USPS Main Building on 8th Avenue into the massive and architecturally brilliant Moynihan Train Hall that connects to Penn Station, between 2017 and 2021. But the real issue that faced MTA/AMTRAK planners was what to do with the crumbling and outdated infrastructure of Penn Station. The result was that in April 2021 Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled the Empire Station Complex, a mixed-use development that included the reconstruction of Penn Station.
About Apogee
Apogee Lighting was founded over 40 years ago on the revolutionary belief that light and art are one and the same. Apogee continues to be a nationwide technology leader in the manufacturing of high performance, energy-efficient infrastructure and architectural lighting, offering a variety of high quality commercial, industrial, and residential lighting solutions.
From its headquarters in Deer Park, Long Island, today Apogee specializes in illuminated ceilings and transit infrastructure lighting, providing custom solutions as well as plug and play products… 100% made in the USA. Apogee offers architectural metal fabrication, integration of HVAC, sprinklers, speakers, and emergency lighting with configurable shapes down to an individual LED… all made to exacting customer specifications.
Apogee’s innovations in acoustic dampening LED ceiling systems provide glare free, shadow free dynamic white LED lighting with a continuous acoustic backing, providing a .95 NRC. And Apogee is the unquestioned leader in Transit and Railway Lighting for over 30 years, with dozens of installations around the country. For more information about Apogee and its lighting solutions, logon to www.apogeelighting.com.
