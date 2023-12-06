Apogee Lights Up Main Entrance of New Penn Station

Apogee Lighting Illuminates Penn Station's LIRR Main Entrance at 32rd Street and 7th Avenue in New York City Apogee Lighting fixtures featured at main entrance of New LIRR Penn Station

New Lighting System Illuminates Entrance to the Depth and Breadth of the Massive Changes Made to One of the Most Well-Known Transit Hubs in the World

We were able to bring to life the lighting designer’s vision in a rugged transit environment within one of the busiest commuter hubs, in one of the most travelled cities in the world.” — Apogee CEO, Michael Boyd