FINANCE AND OPERATIONS EXECUTIVE PIERRE BERNIER AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE℠
Pierre's years of experience in finance and operations at the C-suite level bring a valuable perspective to board work enhanced with a demonstrated awareness of cyber risk governance in strategy.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Pierre Bernier of Montreal, Canada.
Pierre has an extensive background in finance and operations, having served as the chief financial officer for multiple organizations, including Processia Solutions, Airborne Entertainment, and the Yellow Pages Group. He also served for nearly five years as the executive vice president – operations for the Financial Market Authority (AMF) in Quebec, Canada. Pierre holds the ICD.D credential from the McGill University Executive Institute and earned his BAA in Finance from Sherbrooke University. Pierre has served for more than 25 years on boards of private technology companies, public sector agencies, and financial regulators.
"It’s a pleasure to welcome Pierre to our alumni club," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "With his years of experience in finance and operations at the C-suite level, he brings a valuable perspective to board work. That experience is now further enhanced with a demonstrated awareness of the essential nature of cyber risk governance in strategy and overall risk governance."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“In today’s connected world and rapidly evolving technologies, cyber security is one of the most important business risks that a board needs to pay close attention to,” said Mr. Bernier. “The particularity of cyber risk is that this is not something you can avoid, but a risk that an organization must be prepared to face at any time. This training should be a standard requirement for board members,” he continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠