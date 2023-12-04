Acme United Corporation to Present at the Singular Research “Best of the Uncovered” Conference

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will present at the Singular Research “Best of the Uncovered” Conference in San Francisco, Calif. on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The conference is by invitation only to Singular clients and select portfolio managers.



Acme United’s presentation is scheduled to take place on Track 1 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time. For investors interested in viewing presentations streamed live on the Internet, Singular is offering the conference as a webinar. Please use the following link to register for the webinar and to see the Track presentation schedules on the GoToWebinar event page: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4673218422208122970

A slide presentation that will be referenced during the webcast will also be posted to the Investor Relations page on the company’s website www.acmeunited.com prior to the company’s presentation.

About Acme United

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, DMT®, Med-Nap and Safety Made. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

