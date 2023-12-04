Reli Launches the Innovative Birddy Smart Bird House for Bird-Watching Enthusiasts and Nature Lovers

Newest Birddy Smart Bird House Combines Technology with Ornithology to Deliver a Unique Bird-Watching Experience

Reli, a pioneer in smart home and wildlife technology, has announced the launch of the Birddy Smart Bird House, a state-of-the-art observation hub designed to revolutionize the birdwatching experience. The smart bird house is an amalgamation of eco-friendly materials and cutting-edge technology, offering enthusiasts a seamless and interactive way to engage with nature.

The Birddy Smart Bird House features a 1080p HD camera with a wide 155° lens, full-color night vision, and a robust 7800mAh battery supplemented by an eco-conscious solar panel. This ingenious design enables 24/7 live feeds of avian visitors, ensuring that no moment of natural wonder is missed.

Equipped with intelligent species recognition technology, the Birddy Smart Bird House can identify thousands of bird species, turning each visit into an educational experience. The product also boasts motion detection and real-time notifications, ensuring bird lovers stay connected to their feathered friends’ activities.

The smart bird house is thoughtfully crafted with sustainable pine wood, incorporating various entry sizes to protect against natural predators. Its skylight design and clear acrylic panels promote a well-lit environment for birds while allowing unobstructed views for observers.

Connectivity is at the forefront with the Birddy Smart Bird House, which offers long-range Wi-Fi capabilities. Users can enjoy a live stream from the birdhouse on their mobile devices and capture time-lapse videos to observe the hatching and growth of nestlings, creating memories that last a lifetime.

“Our mission with the Birddy Smart Bird House is to bring people closer to nature without disturbing the delicate balance of the ecosystem,” said by the CEO of Reli. “This product is not just a birdhouse; it's a bridge between humanity and the wild, providing a safe haven for birds and an interactive portal for humans.”

The smart bird house will soon be available for purchase worldwide on Kickstarter for crowdfunding.

A caring, futuristic smart home brand that prioritizes consistent quality in its products, its users, and itself. Birddy is a new product line dedicated to marrying technology with the great outdoors, creating products that enhance the human experience of nature without impeding on the natural world. With a commitment to environmental sustainability and innovative design, Birddy is dedicated to delivering products that respect our planet while fostering a deeper connection between people and the wildlife around them.

Website: https://www.reliup.com/

Email: sales@reliup.com