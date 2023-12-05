Hollywood icon and Supermensch Shep Gordon joins Little Kitchen Academy as special advisor.
Shep amplifies an already impressive advisory board including BIRKENSTOCK CEO, David Kahan, Iron Chef Cat Cora and other key industry leaders.
By combining culinary education with practical life skills, Little Kitchen Academy nurtures creativity, independence, and confidence in children, setting them up for success in the kitchen and beyond.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little Kitchen Academy, the leading Montessori-inspired cooking school, is thrilled to announce that legendary talent manager and Hollywood icon, Shep Gordon, has joined the company as a special advisor to the founders and the company. This exciting partnership marks a significant milestone for Little Kitchen Academy, as it sets the stage for unprecedented growth and innovation in the world of children’s culinary education, food literacy and practical life skills.
— Shep Gordon
With a career spanning over five decades, Shep Gordon, also known as the “Supermensch,” has earned a reputation for his unparalleled expertise in the entertainment industry. Having managed some of the most influential artists, chefs, and personalities, Shep Gordon brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Little Kitchen Academy.
As a special advisor, Shep Gordon will work closely with the founders of Little Kitchen Academy, guiding them in their mission to empower children through culinary education. His strategic insights and creative vision will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the company, ensuring that Little Kitchen Academy continues to inspire and educate young minds around the globe.
“Little Kitchen Academy is an innovative concept that provides a safe, inspiring, and empowering environment where children learn valuable life skills through hands-on cooking experiences. By combining culinary education with practical life skills, Little Kitchen Academy nurtures creativity, independence, and confidence in children, setting them up for success in the kitchen and beyond”, said Shep Gordon. “I really think it will lead to a better life for these kids”.
The addition of Shep Gordon to the Little Kitchen Academy team is truly epic. His passion for nurturing talent and his commitment to making a positive impact align perfectly with the core values of the company. With his guidance, Little Kitchen Academy will further enhance its curriculum, expand its reach, and solidify its position as the leading Montessori-inspired culinary school for children.
“We are beyond thrilled to have Shep Gordon join our team as a special advisor,” said Felicity Curin and Brian Curin, Co-Founders of Little Kitchen Academy. “His incredible expertise and unwavering dedication to empowering young minds make him the perfect fit for Little Kitchen Academy. Together, we will continue to revolutionize culinary education for children and inspire the next generation of chefs.”
With Shep Gordon on board, Little Kitchen Academy is poised to embark on an extraordinary journey of growth and impact. The company looks forward to the invaluable insights, guidance, and inspiration that Shep Gordon will bring to the table, as they continue to transform the way children learn about food, nutrition, and the joy of cooking.
About Little Kitchen Academy
To families seeking educationally enriching activities for their children ages 3-18, Little Kitchen Academy is the leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy providing a safe and empowering environment to learn practical life skills, confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime. The concept was created by Felicity Curin, Montessori-trained, culinary expert, her husband, proven global branding, franchise expert and serial entrepreneur, Brian Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, with the vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children in order to promote a more educated, independent and healthier society. True to its mission, LKA is empowering children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives, and those around them. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, LKA’s signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone, and One Tree Planted. In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with AeroGarden,BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, ChopValue, Emeco, Iron Chef Cat Cora, Küssi, PRISE Inc., and Welcome Industries. Little Kitchen Academy’s flagship venues are in Los Angeles, California, and Vancouver, B.C.
For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy.com
