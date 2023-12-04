Alternus Energy to Present at Water Tower Research’s Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference on December 7

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternus Energy (“Alternus” or the “Company”), based in Dublin, Ireland, a Transatlantic clean energy independent power producer, today announced that Aaron Ratner, proposed future Board Member of Alternus Clean Energy (the proposed new name of the combined business) and CEO of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp., will present live at the Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference, presented by Water Tower Research at OTC Markets Group offices, on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The presentations will also be streamed live at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.



DATE: December 7, 2023

TIME: 4:10 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/46Sd9Rp

Company Highlights

Transatlantic clean energy independent power producer (IPP) with proven execution track record with a focus on utility scale solar & storage projects in America and Europe.

Diverse and robust project portfolio delivers long term revenue streams and project cash flows that currently generate positive EBITDA. The Company delivered over 100% CAGR revenue growth over last 4 years.

Integrated operating model delivers lasting shareholder value through high value ‘Build to Own’ business model – from development through long-term operating activities.

Sufficient access to capital for growth including a €500 million credit facility in place with Deutsche Bank.

Goal To Reach 3GW of operational projects within five years.



About Alternus Energy Group

Alternus is a transatlantic clean energy independent power producer. Headquartered in Ireland, we currently develop, install, own, and operate utility scale solar parks in Europe and the US. Our highly motivated and dynamic team at Alternus have achieved rapid growth in recent years. Building on this, our goal is to reach 3GW of operating projects within five years through continued organic development activities and targeted strategic opportunities. Our vision is to become a leading provider of 24/7 clean energy delivering a sustainable future of renewable power with people and planet in harmony. For more information visit www.alternusenergy.com.

About Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, focused on identifying and developing a strategic partnership with a business that participates in the global energy transition ecosystem that is facilitating the way that energy is produced, stored, transmitted, distributed, and consumed, all while reducing or mitigating greenhouse gas emissions. For more information visit www.cleanearthacquisitions.com.

