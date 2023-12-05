MUSIC INSPIRED SNEAKERS FUNDRAISER KICKS OFF TO BENEFIT SAVE THE MUSIC FOUNDATION

Save The Music Foundation Logo

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Save The Music Foundation and Music Row Sneakers have teamed up to raise funds that will support music programs in public schools across the nation that serve students K-12. Funds will be raised through the online sale of music inspired sneakers, which will also include the various musical artist’s albums serving as inspiration for the sneaker art.“Music education programs in K-12 schools across the country have been hit hard by funding cuts in recent decades, and the negative effects are both profound and measurable,” states Todd Snyder, a resident artist and partner with Music Row Sneakers.“The bottom line is the only way to solve the problem is to raise awareness, ignite action to regain the lost funding, and get very creative in generating sustainable funding initiatives now that put music teachers, instruments, and the joyful sounds of creative, musical expression back in the classrooms,” Snyder continues. “We use sneakers as our creative canvas to carry-forward the inspiration found in musical artists’ most amazing stories. We believe in everything Save The Music stands for. So, we’re incredibly grateful to share in this extremely important work with them.”A minimum of $5.00 from each pair of music inspired sneakers purchased online at www.MusicRowSneakers.com will be donated to Save The Music Foundation. This partnership begins today, and its first phase of collaboration will extend through the summer of 2024. New sneaker designs will be added each month to support the fundraising campaign. Gift certificate purchases for sneakers and their albums this holiday season and beyond will also support the campaign.Save The Music Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. Founded in 1997, Save The Music partners with school districts and raises funds to restore music programs in public schools. Since inception, the organization has donated over $75 million worth of new musical instruments, equipment, and technology to 2,700 schools in 286 school districts around the country–impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of students. Learn more about Save The Music at www.savethemusic.org . Follow Save The Music on Instagram at @savethemusic, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/savethemusic , on Twitter at @savethemusicfdn, and on TikTok at @savethemusic.Supporters of the campaign can save 20 percent off their sneaker purchase by using promo code: SAVETHEMUSICFEEDTHEWORLDWith each purchase, Music Row Sneakers will also donate two cans of nonperishable food to community homeless shelters, in addition to their support of Save The Music Foundation initiatives.

Save The Music Foundation and Music Row Sneakers Fundraising Announcement