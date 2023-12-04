Meet live amphibians and reptiles with MDC and DOE Dec. 16 at the Weldon Spring Interpretive Site

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Amphibians and reptiles make up some of the most fascinating animals in Missouri. These “herps” (short for herpetology) include frogs, toads, salamanders, snakes, lizards, and turtles.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are teaming up to host a free event to help attendees learn about and appreciate these amazing creatures. Live Animal Encounter with Amphibians and Reptiles! will take place Saturday, Dec. 16 from 1-2:30 p.m. at DOE’s Weldon Spring Interpretive Site in St. Charles. The event is open to all ages and no reservations are required.

The program includes a presentation that will explore the different herps found in the Show-Me-State, which will be held in the interpretive center’s auditorium. Following the presentation, attendees will have the chance to meet and greet some of the animals they’ve learned about in person. Naturalists will have a live snake, turtle, and some amphibians for participants to see up close.

The event will also feature an educational touch table with a variety of props and interesting facts about reptiles and amphibians.

Live Animal Encounter with Amphibians and Reptiles! will also be open to the public on a walk-in basis for the animal meet and greet and touch table.

The Weldon Spring Site Interpretive Center is located at 7295 Highway 94, approximately two miles south of I-64/40.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.