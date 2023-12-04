INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Sotera Health Company’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SHC

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Sotera Health Company (“Sotera”) (NASDAQ: SHC) breached their fiduciary duties to Sotera and its shareholders. If you are a Sotera shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Sotera’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Sotera in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Sotera, and whether Sotera and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On September 19, 2022, a jury awarded $363 million to an Illinois woman who alleged that Sotera subsidiary Sterigenics recklessly polluted her Willowbrook, Illinois community with ethylene oxide for decades.

What You Can Do

If you are a Sotera shareholder, you may have legal claims against Sotera’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Joe Pettigrew

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300

San Diego, CA 92101

844-818-6982

jpettigrew@scott-scott.com