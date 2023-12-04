HAGENS BERMAN Encourages Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Investors with Substantial Losses and Persons with Knowledge Who May Assist Investigation to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact the firm’s attorneys.



Class Period: May 10, 2022 – Nov. 13, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 16, 2024

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The litigation focuses on the propriety of Beauty Health’s disclosures and omissions pertaining to its HydraFacial Delivery System (“Syndeo”).

The complaint alleges that Beauty Health concealed that: (1) Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices had issues leading to “frequent treatment interruptions;” (2) as a result, the company incurred significant costs to develop enhancements; (3) despite the enhancements, providers continued to experience issues with Syndeo devices; (4) as a result, the company would discontinue marketing Syndeo 1.0 and 2.0 devices and incur significant inventory write-downs; and (5) also as a result, the company’s profitability would be adversely impacted.

Investors began to learn the truth on Aug. 9, 2023, when Beauty Health revealed that its Q2 2023 gross margins was unfavorably impacted by a mix shift toward lower margin refurbished devices as U.S. providers awaited Syndeo enhancements in Q3 2023 to improve user experience.

Then, on Nov. 13, 2023, Beauty Health announced disappointing Q3 2023 financial results. The company said “[t]he quarter was overshadowed by lower-than-expected U.S. revenue and $63.1 million in restructuring charges related to device upgrades of early generation Syndeo devices.” The company further slashed its 2023 net sales guidance and suspended its long term 2025 financial outlook and revealed that its CEO (Andrew Stanleick) would be departing effective Nov. 19, 2023.

This news resulted in Beauty Health shares plummeting over 64% lower on Nov. 14, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and are investigating whether Beauty Health may have misrepresented the true extent of its Syndeo problems,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

