Attorney General Bird Calls on Media Outlets to Stop Paying Journalists tied to Terrorist Organizations

DES MOINES— Today, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird led a coalition of 14 states in a letter demanding that big news media make sure that they are not paying journalists with ties to terrorist organizations like Hamas.

Following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that brutally murdered more than 1,400 men, women, and children, reports revealed that several news media outlets had employed individuals with suspected ties to Hamas. In one instance, a journalist who worked for both the Associated Press and Reuters was present at the October 7 terror attack and even posted a video of himself carrying a grenade on a motorcycle during the assault.

“Media outlets funding friends of terrorist organizations is illegal and shameful,” said Attorney General Bird. “We demand that these media outlets do their job and make sure they are not sending paychecks to terrorist sympathizers or terrorists. We don’t have room for error. Too much is at stake.”

It is a violation of both State and federal law to knowingly provide material support for a designated terrorist organization. Hamas is a designated terrorist organization. Paying a member of such an organization counts as material support. The letter demands that, going forward, media outlets such as the New York Times, Associated Press, Reuters, and CNN make sure that they are not paying journalists associated with terrorist organizations and strengthen their vetting process.

Iowa led the letter joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Read the full letter here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

(515) 823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov