Sen. Collett Hosts Annual Family Health Fair

Senator Collett

Ambler, Pa. – December 4, 2023 — On Saturday, December 2, Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) hosted her 5th annual health fair event at the Ambler Area YMCA.

“As a nurse, I know just how important it is that families have the tools they need to live full, healthy lives,” Senator Collett said. “Each year, my Family Health Fair aims to connect people with a diverse set of mental, physical, and behavioral health resources in a fun, family-friendly environment. I’m grateful to our wonderful vendors and generous hosts at the Ambler Y for helping local families stay healthy this holiday season and beyond!”

More than 100 attendees of all ages explored 40+ vendors offering a wide range of health and wellness services, sampled farm-fresh apples from Shady Brook Farm, got vaccinated with Eric’s RX Shoppe, and enjoyed an afternoon of free family fun.

During the event, Senator Collett also hosted donation boxes for the Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard and Hatboro Toys for Tots, which collected dozens of socks, pajamas and toys for neighbors in need.

Photos from the 2023 Family Health Fair can be found here.

