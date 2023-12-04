Qgiv’s Giving Tuesday 2023 Results Reveal Steadfast Generosity

The amount of money raised on Giving Tuesday increased 13% compared to 2022, with human services, educational institutions, and food banks receiving the most support.

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, processed a record-breaking amount on Giving Tuesday. Nonprofits using Qgiv’s online giving tools saw increased giving momentum from 2022 with a 13% increase in overall dollars raised. Human services, educational institutions, and food banks raised the largest sum this year, while youth development and disease research focused organizations experienced the most year over year growth—17% and 37%.

"Giving Tuesday continues to be a significant day for fundraisers and nonprofit teams across the world," said Todd Baylis, CEO of Qgiv. "At Qgiv, we are dedicated to supporting our nonprofit clients in their missions to create positive change. The impressive 13% increase in dollars raised this Giving Tuesday demonstrates the commitment our clients have to making a difference in the world and the effectiveness of the Qgiv platform to help them achieve their goals.”

The average donation amount made on Giving Tuesday through the Qgiv platform increased 25% compared to 2022, despite a drop in participation among nonprofit organizations of 8%. The largest donation made was $30,000 and the peak hour for giving was 11 a.m. ET. Even with less organizational participation in Giving Tuesday this year, donors responded to the call to give with increased generosity. Consistent with the findings in Qgiv’s Sustainable Giving Report, donors will continue to prioritize their charitable giving, even in the face of rising costs.

“Giving Tuesday illustrates the impact online giving and digital fundraising can have on nonprofit teams,” said Chris Morata, Qgiv’s vice president of product development. “At its root, Qgiv’s software is designed to make fundraising and giving easier. Using popular digital wallets to accept donations, providing dynamic donation amounts, and providing AI generative content tools are just a few of the many ways we’re helping the nonprofits we serve raise more money on big days like Giving Tuesday.”

Qgiv clients incorporated peer-to-peer campaigns, customizable donation forms, event registration, text fundraising, and auction events into their Giving Tuesday campaigns. Qgiv provides an end-to-end fundraising solution for nonprofits to launch diversified and sustainable fundraising strategies­ on Giving Tuesday and beyond.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 20,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 6,500 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $3 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

