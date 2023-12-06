Discover the “True Power of You” with Author Marios Skarvellis
“A valuable read for anyone seeking balance, positivity, and a re-energized approach to life.” - Kirkus ReviewsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind-body mentor and success coach Marios Skarvellis unveils the secrets to inner peace, happiness, and self-realization in his book, “True Power of You.” In this enlightening guide, Skarvellis draws from his extensive work and study to help readers conquer their inner demons and find harmony within themselves.
In “True Power of You,” Marios delves into the universal human experience of emotions, stress, depression, loneliness, and fears, emphasizing that these challenges are shared by all but experienced differently based on awareness and attitude. He offers readers a roadmap to self-discovery, encouraging them to recognize their achievements and be mindful of their experiences, whether they are failures or successes.
Marios believes that true power lies in the unity of mind, body, and spirit. By aligning these elements, individuals can tap into their full potential and experience the oneness that connects them with their true selves and their creator. The book is filled with practical principles of self-care, providing tools to overcome life's stresses and maintain balance.
Kirkus Reviews raves about “True Power of You,” calling it “a valuable read for anyone seeking balance, positivity, and a re-energized approach to life.” Readers Favorite also praises the book, stating, “Author Marios Skarvellis has crafted an optimistic, empowering, and enjoyable work of guidance and advice with plenty of inspirational mantras and successful strategies to offer readers.”
To further inspire readers, Marios Skarvellis has made “True Power of You” available with a 2-year book insurance policy, guaranteeing its lasting impact on your life journey.
For more information about Marios Skarvellis and “True Power of You,” please visit www.mariosskarvellis.com.
