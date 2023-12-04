Silver Lining Unveils #TheEconomyIsMyBusiness Campaign Encouraging To Change The US Economy One Small Business At A Time
Silver Lining Unveils #TheEconomyIsMyBusiness Campaign Encouraging Small Business Owners To Take Action And Change The US Economy One Small Business At A TimeNYC, NEW YORK, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Lining, supported by Wells Fargo, two leading champions of small business, has created a national campaign that recognizes the systemic challenges that Small Business Owners face as they attempt to grow their businesses and empowers them to consider actions that they can take to build their agency, power, and profit as we all commit to changing the US economy one small business at a time.
The campaign was inspired by the feedback and input of Small Business Owners and small business leaders who attended an American Small Business Growth Program Summit in 2022. The Summit included a listening session where our executives heard directly from Small Business Owners and local leaders who spoke at length about the systemic issues that Small Business Owners face today. The summary of the feedback from this session (hyperlinked here) dives deeper into the systemic issues that this campaign calls out.
Throughout this campaign, Silver Lining will release stories of Small Business Owners from marginalized communities living these campaign messages and invite small businesses from all 50 states to use a campaign filter to proudly share how they are taking action to grow their business and change the US economy.
During the session, it became clear that major systemic issues are negatively impacting Small Business Owners, especially those from marginalized communities. The three major systemic problems that the participants identified were:
1 - Expensive & Irrelevant Programming
2 - Financial Resources that Miss the Mark
3 - Community Trauma and Industry Incertitude
“Systemic injustice is everywhere, and despite so many efforts to eliminate it, these systemic issues continue to plague the US economy and have an extremely negative impact on the ability of this country to build a more whole and just economy.”, says Silver Lining’s CEO and Founder, Carissa Reiniger.
The commitment to doing long-term work to change these major systemic issues is part of the mandate of The American Small Business Growth Program. The program, created by Silver Lining in 2021, with catalytic capital from Wells Fargo’s Open For Business Fund initiative, has the mandate to drive systemic change in the US small business industry while also providing meaningful support to individual Small Business Owners from marginalized communities in parallel.
#TheEconomyIsMyBusiness Campaign aims to remind Small Business Owners that every action they take matters and that their success is, in fact, an act of justice.
The campaign plays on the dichotomy of how a small action by a Small Business Owner can have a meaningful impact on these major systemic issues still at play in the US economy. With campaign messages such as “I can change the economy by growing my small business,” "I can shift the wealth divide by hitting my goals," and “I can create an impact by creating income,” we are reminding Small Business Owners that small business is big and that the US economy is their business!
About Silver Lining
Since 2005, Silver Lining has been helping Small Business Owners worldwide build more profitable and sustainable businesses through their tech-enabled and data-driven Small Business Growth Program, SLAP™ (Silver Lining Action Plan). Their proven Behavior Change Science methodology is the new modern approach to the age-old problem of growing a small business. Silver Lining Capital was launched in 2021 to give loans to Small Business Owners based 100% on their SLAP™ data. To learn more about Silver Lining, visit www.smallbizsilverlining.com, and to learn more about The American Small Business Growth Program, visit www.smallbizsilverlining.com/asbgp
