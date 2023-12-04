EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime: restrictive measures prolonged

The Council today prolonged the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime – targeting individuals and entities responsible for serious human rights violations and abuses worldwide – for three years, until 8 December 2026. Existing restrictive measures (sanctions) will continue to be reviewed annually.

Sanctions currently apply to 67 natural and legal persons and 20 entities.

Those targeted by restrictive measures are subject to a travel ban to the EU, as well as an asset freeze. Additionally, persons and entities in the EU are forbidden from making funds available to those listed.

Today’s decision confirms the EU’s commitment to denounce human rights violations and abuses wherever they occur, making use of all instruments while reasserting that human rights are universal, indivisible, interdependent and interrelated.

The EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, established on 7 December 2020, enables the EU to target individuals, entities and bodies – including state and non-state actors – responsible for, involved in or associated with serious human rights violations and abuses worldwide.

The EU follows the developments in this domain closely and, as a result, ensures that the listings are kept under constant review.