EU education and training shows some encouraging trends but challenges remain, new report reveals

More and more young Europeans obtain a tertiary degree and the average number of early leavers from education and training is in decline. Those are some of the encouraging developments revealed by the 2023 edition of the Commission’s Education and Training Monitor, launched by Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, at the European Education Summit last week.

The Monitor also shows that almost two thirds of recent graduates from vocational education and training (VET) experienced work-based learning. On the other hand, the report highlights remaining challenges, such as the prevalent underachievement in basic skills, widespread inequity in education access and performance, the gender gap in tertiary qualifications, and the lack of women in STEM disciplines.

The 2023 edition of the report zooms in on teacher shortages in Europe and the various efforts to make the teaching profession more attractive. Teacher shortages are an increasing concern and, in some countries, are expected to worsen due to an ageing teaching population. More detailed information on the teaching profession can be found also in the newly established teachers’ dashboard.

The annual publication analyses the evolution of EU education and training systems and reports on progress towards reaching jointly agreed EU-level targets as part of Member States’ cooperation in the European Education Area. The Monitor includes a comparative analysis, 27 country reports and an online Monitor Toolbox, with the most prominent data and sources on education and training systems in the EU.