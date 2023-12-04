COP28 EU Energy Days focus on implementing the clean energy transition after launch of Global Pledge on Renewables and Energy Efficiency

Today and tomorrow (4-5 December), the European Commission is hosting the EU Energy Days at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. For the first time, this high-level conference will take place over two days and feature 9 sessions, broadcasted from the EU Pavilion in Dubai.

The events take place after 121 countries signed up to the Global Pledge on Renewables and Energy Efficiency, an initiative launched jointly by the EU and COP28 presidency and presented by President von der Leyen at the World Climate Action Summit over the weekend. The pledge sets global targets to triple the global installed capacity of renewable energy and double the global rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030 compared to the previous decade. Delivering these targets will support the transition to a decarbonised energy system, and help to phase out unabated fossil fuels. The Commission President also announced this weekend €175 million of support the Methane Finance Sprint, and Executive Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič will co-host the Global Methane Pledge Ministerial meeting this evening in Dubai.

Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, opened the EU Energy Days in Dubai this morning and said: “We have just launched a global pledge to triple the deployment of renewables and double energy efficiency measures by 2030. I am pleased to see that more than 100 countries have signed up already. This is a strong signal that, collectively, we can move towards the clean energy future our planet so desperately needs.” Her full speech is available here.

This year discussions will focus on implementing these global energy targets, with panels covering a wide range of topics, from powering the green energy transition and green financial flows to digitalising sustainability and a just transition.