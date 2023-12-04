Duke Celebrates 50 Years of Success Designing and Building Multi-family Properties
Firm has built over 30,000 luxury apartment homes throughout Texas to date. Founded in San Antonio, Texas in 1973 , Duke is family-owned and privately held.
My family has five generations of experience designing & building multi-family properties and we are so proud to reach this important milestone. The people in our organization make our product great.”DALLAS, TX, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duke is proud to announce they are celebrating 50 years of designing and building multi-family properties throughout Texas. Founded in San Antonio, Texas in 1973 by R. Jerry Stone, Jr., Duke is family-owned and privately held.
— Jerry Stone, CEO Emeritus of Duke.
Duke has constructed over 30,000 luxury apartment homes in a variety of roles from principal to developer, to general contractor, concentrating on the major markets of Austin, DFW, Houston, and San Antonio. Duke works with lenders, investors, landowners and other developers to create investment and building programs to fit the individual needs of their clients. Duke will complete an additional 1,700 luxury apartment homes by the end of 2023 helping to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
“We are so proud to reach this important milestone,” said Jerry Stone, CEO Emeritus of Duke. “My family has five generations of experience in this industry, and we have always prided ourselves for meeting the economic requirements of our clients while creating communities that residents can be proud to call home,” he added.
“We are excited to celebrate this significant moment with all of our employees because it is the people in our organization that make our product great,” said Rob Stone, President. “We are looking forward to the next 50 years,” he added.
About Duke
Duke is an experienced developer and builder in Texas focusing solely on the multi-family industry. Founded in 1973, Duke is a generational family-owned business, privately held, and based in Dallas, TX. For more information regarding Duke, please visit their website at dukecompanies.com.
