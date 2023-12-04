LGBTQI+ Week of Action: Sign Up for 2024 Health Care Coverage on HealthCare.gov
Content From: HIV.gov•Published: December 04, 2023•2 min read
Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, millions of Americans have health care coverage, including many LGBTQI+ people. Health care coverage enables LGBTQI+ individuals to access the health services they need. For some, this includes HIV testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), or HIV treatment. However, without health care coverage, people are more likely to postpone or forgo necessary medical care and less likely to receive preventive services than those who are insured. Now is the time to enroll in health care coverage for 2024, and getting health insurance is easier than ever at HealthCare.gov!
Help Spread the Word:
- Key Dates! The Marketplace Open Enrollment at HealthCare.gov runs from November 1 to January 15. Consumers who want health coverage starting January 1 should enroll in coverage by December 15. Consumers must enroll by January 15 to have coverage that starts on February 1. Otherwise, consumers will need to qualify for a Special Enrollment Period to enroll in a Marketplace plan.
-
Coverage is Affordable! Thanks to a new law from 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), more people qualify for help purchasing quality health coverage. If you have looked for health coverage before, it is worth a second look:
- 4 out of 5 HealthCare.gov customers will be able to find a plan for $10/month or less with financial help.
- With the IRA, millions of people will continue to qualify for tax credits that lower their premiums.
- Quality Plans! The Marketplace offers quality, comprehensive health insurance plans that provide coverage for doctor visits, emergency care, behavioral health care, preventive care, hospital care, maternity care, and prescription drugs. There are also new plan options that offer similar benefit designs and more pre-deductible services. All HealthCare.gov plans cover a set of preventive services and essential health benefits for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.
- Help is Available! Consumers can access Navigators and other assisters in every state on the Marketplace. To find local help go to https://localhelp.healthcare.gov.
- Sign Up for Coverage! All consumers shopping for health insurance coverage—even those who currently have coverage through the Marketplace—should enroll or re-enroll by logging in to HealthCare.gov and CuidadodeSalud.gov or call 1-800- 318- 2596 (TTY is 855-889-4325) to fill out an application and enroll in a Marketplace plan. Free help is available 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week, and assistance is available in over 200 languages.