LGBTQI+ Week of Action: Sign Up for 2024 Health Care Coverage on HealthCare.gov

Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, millions of Americans have health care coverage, including many LGBTQI+ people. Health care coverage enables LGBTQI+ individuals to access the health services they need. For some, this includes HIV testing, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), or HIV treatment. However, without health care coverage, people are more likely to postpone or forgo necessary medical care and less likely to receive preventive services than those who are insured. Now is the time to enroll in health care coverage for 2024, and getting health insurance is easier than ever at HealthCare.gov!

Help Spread the Word: