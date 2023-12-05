Arizen Academy Unveils Future-Ready Education: Open House on December 9th Inflatable Outdoor Games, Coffee, and Snacks
Open House on December 9th with Inflatable Outdoor Games, Coffee, and SnacksALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizen Academy, a pioneer in early childhood education for children age 18 months to 5 years old, is thrilled to announce the opening of its revolutionary learning school in Allen, Texas. Imagine your child not only speaking English but also fluent in Spanish and French, adept at reading, physically active through play, and well-prepared for the world—all by the age of 5. Arizen makes this imaginative vision a reality.
Arizen Academy is the first of its kind in the United States, drawing inspiration from highly successful counterparts “ecole vision” in Canada. The school's founders are confident that Arizen will redefine early education, shaping the next generation of brilliant and active individuals with doors opened wide to the world.
With proven success in Canada, Arizen Academy has garnered outstanding results, setting a new standard for early childhood development. The unique curriculum and approach ensure that children not only acquire essential academic skills but also develop a strong foundation for physical and social well-being.
To showcase the transformative potential of Arizen Academy, the school is offering an unprecedented opportunity for parents. For the first month, children can attend Arizen Academy free of charge, with no obligations or questions asked. This commitment reflects the founders' unwavering belief in the school's ability to make a lasting impact on the lives of young learners.
Nathalie Grellet, Director of Arizen, expresses confidence in the school's ability to stand out in the competitive landscape of early education. "I've never seen a parent take their child out of our school. In fact, it is the other way around. Parents withdraw their kids from other preschools to enroll them in ours," she shares.
Grellet emphasizes the importance of preparing children for a world vastly different from the one their parents experienced. "Our children are born into a much different world than ours. With Arizen, we provide them with the learning seeds to face the future with much more advanced skills," says Nathalie.
To learn more about Arizen Academy and experience the innovative approach firsthand, the public is invited to an open-house event on Saturday December 9th. A second event will take place on December 16th at the same coordinates. The event will take place at 548 E Bethany Dr., Allen, TX 75002.
Parents can also book a meeting with the school director Nathalie at 214-399-4598
For media and parents inquiries, please contact:
Nathalie Grellet
ngrellet@arizenusa.com
Cell: (214) 399-4598
About Arizen Academy:
Arizen Academy is a groundbreaking early learning institution committed to providing a holistic and advanced educational experience for young children. With a focus on multilingualism, physical activity, and academic excellence, Arizen aims to prepare the next generation for a dynamic and interconnected world. The academy has achieved remarkable success in Canada and is now bringing its innovative approach to the United States.
