STOOF INTERNATIONAL RECEIVES CREDITREFORM AWARD FOR "EXCELLENT CORPORATE CREDITWORTHINESS"
The management of STOOF INTERNATIONAL, Mrs Ira Bartels and Mr Fred Stoof, received the certificate for "EXCELLENT COMPANY BONTABILITY" from the credit agency "Creditreform"”BORKHEIDE, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The success story did not just begin on 13 February 2006, when Stoof International Fahrzeugbau GmbH was founded. The success of STOOF FAHRZEUGPRODUKTION began back in 1865, when Karl August Stoof, the ancestor of today's company patriarch Fred Stoof, founded his company when the manufacture of horse-drawn carriages was at the height of its time.
— CREDITREFORM DEUTSCHLAND, Brandenburg
When the first automobiles came onto the market, the successors of Karl August Stoof entered the vehicle production business, as the demand for armoured vehicles developed with the first automobiles. Whether it was the vehicle of the German Emperor Wilhelm II, the Irish politician and revolutionary leader Michael Collins, Pope Pius XI, the Japanese Emperor Hirohito or the car of King Paul I of Greece as well as other state leaders at the time, specially protected automobiles have been needed for more than a hundred years and are still needed today to fend off attacks.
Since 1989, STOOF International, under the management of Fred Stoof, now in its fifth generation, has made a name for itself with the research, development and production of armoured vehicles and security cells in accordance with security aspects, which is above all also a success of the serious management, in harmony with an excellent credit rating, in the sense of corporate responsibility towards customers, suppliers and employees.
Such corporate responsibility deserves an award and not just anyone can receive one, but only the most accurate entrepreneur. Against the background of an excellent corporate credit rating, the management of STOOF INTERNATIONAL, Mrs Ira Bartels and Mr Fred Stoof, received the certificate for an "EXCELLENT CORPORATE BONTABILITY" from the renowned credit agency "Creditreform" in November 2023.
Creditreform has 161 offices in Europe and, with an international business network, connects its 162,000 member companies as a strong and protective community. With its 144 years of corporate history, "Creditreform" strengthens trust in the business world and makes an important contribution to the sustainable safeguarding of the economy.
Audrey Bailey
MORNING CHRONICLE
+44 7470 869360
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
STOOF VR9 Basis Toyota LC300 TROJAN