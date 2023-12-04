HIP Video Promo Presents: Twenty3wayz drops stellar new music video "twenty3 & one"

Twenty3wayz is leaving quite the impression with his all new single "twenty3 & one"

STOCKTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the quiet ones people need to watch out for like the silent but powerful musician from Stockton, CA, Twenty3wayz. No, he isn’t bumping the typical Stockton sound and doesn’t riff on the typical hard-knock themes of the stratified central California town. Twenty3wayz is all about slaying his fans with his impressive musical abilities.

Twenty3wayz grew up as an observer of the injustices and traumas on the streets of his city; an observer of the taste-makers and rappers that came through his uncle’s small music studio; and an observer of his mind and experience. When he finally had enough of keeping everything in, he finally let it out. Since then he's been letting out the clearest of messages in the cleanest of flows.

Writing mainly through freestyle and feeding off influences from Lil Wayne to Blake Shelton, the young emcee accepts no boundaries on his expression. His debut album Love Sex Pain was only topped by the revelation that was 2023’s Hood Romantic. Fans are tapping into something deeper as they venture into the sounds and stylings of Twenty3wayz.

A stellar single off of Hood Romantic, “twenty3 & one” marks a milestone for our young artist from Stockton. Giving listeners a tour of his state of mind through his come-up, Twenty3wayz crushes the beat laid out by master producer, Dae One. Mr. Dae One works with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube, to name a few.

Fans everywhere are enjoying the complimentary visuals for “twenty3 & one” in the music video directed by Blu. Crafted with its fair share of clever shots, the flick supplements the down-to-earth vibe of the track. Follow the allegorical journey of its protagonist ridding himself of his means of violence, paralleling Twenty3wayz shedding of his traumas and pains through music.

