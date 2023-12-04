4 Signs You Need to Treat the Water in Your Home

Culligan Holiday Promotion Helps Homeowners Get Cleaner, Safer and Better-tasting Water in Time for the Festive Season

ROSEMONT, Ill., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a 2023 study by the U.S. Geological Survey, nearly half (45%) of Americans’ tap water is estimated to have at least one or more per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals”. While data shows that most Americans think water safety is a growing national issue (74%), only one-third (33%) of Americans have tested their tap water to ensure its safety.* Culligan International, a world leader in the treatment of water, is educating homeowners about warning signs that their home’s water needs treatment and will be offering free home installation for water treatment systems to celebrate the holiday season.



Water contamination can happen through a local municipality’s water source, an underground well or a homeowner’s pipes. If you are unsure about your home’s water quality, it’s important to have your water tested by an expert who can determine the necessary steps to eliminate any harmful impurities that may be present.

Here are four key signs that mean it might be time to call your local Culligan dealer:

Changes in Taste, Smell or Appearance. A change in the taste, smell or clarity of your water could indicate that contaminants are present. A water test will be able to detect harmful chemicals and help determine what water treatment solution is needed to remove the contaminants. While there are many treatment options, Culligan offers a groundbreaking system, the Aquasential® Smart Reverse Osmosis (RO) Drinking Water System, which is generally regarded as the World’s Most Efficient RO Drinking Water System.** With up to seven stages of filtration and 14 different filter options, it is certified to reduce up to 70 different contaminants including lead, arsenic, pharmaceuticals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and PFOA/PFOS. With the Aquasential Smart RO, homeowners can have peace of mind with an unlimited supply of great-tasting, cleaner, safer water.



Mineral Build-up. If you notice mineral deposits, stains or a white film on bathroom fixtures, dishes, and sinks, this may be because you have hard water in your home. Hard water is high in mineral content like calcium and magnesium carbonates, bicarbonates and sulfates. These minerals can clog showerheads and appliances, make soap and detergent less effective and leave clothing looking dingy and wear more easily. Water softener systems remove these minerals. Culligan’s Aquasential® Smart High Efficiency (HE) Water Softener offers high-efficiency water softening for your home and is regarded as the world’s most efficient water softener***. It can optimize salt, water, and electricity, with smart features that let you track water usage and set goals and receive service notifications like low salt alerts. With soft water, your appliances, dishes, and clothing can remain in good health and even last longer.



Dry Hair and Skin. You may have hard water in your home if you notice changes in your skin and hair. Showering or bathing in hard water can leave a film of soap on your skin. This can prevent the removal of dirt and bacteria that can cause skin irritation. Washing your hair in hard water can cause build-up that makes it tangle more easily, look dull and feel rough. Softening your water will help keep hair and skin healthy and silky smooth.



Frequent Plumbing Repairs. Since your home’s pipes are constantly in contact with your water, water that contains harmful impurities can lead to damage in your home’s plumbing system. Frequent clogging and leaks are signs that you may have problem water that needs treatment. In addition to a plumber, you’ll want to call a water expert to test your water and determine the appropriate treatment solution.



“I can’t think of a better gift this holiday season than the gift of cleaner, safer, better tasting water for your home,” said Judd Larned, President of Culligan Water. “With Culligan’s holiday promotion, it’s the perfect time to have one of our water experts conduct a quick, free, in-home water test and customize a Culligan solution that is right for you.”

Now through December 22, Culligan is offering homeowners free standard installation on an Aquasential® Smart RO Drinking Water System, Smart HE Water Softener or Whole Home Filter. Homeowners who take advantage of this promotion will save up to $299 and have cleaner, safer and better-tasting water year-round. For more information about Culligan water treatment solutions or to find your local Culligan representative, visit www.culligan.com.

About Culligan International

Founded in 1936, Culligan makes a real difference to people and to the planet by providing clean, sustainable, great-tasting water and reducing reliance on single-use plastic. Culligan is one of the world’s most recognized and trusted names in water, a reputation built through a legacy of trust, innovation, service, and quality. The Culligan master brand covers a family of iconic brands and innovative technologies that include Quench, Blupura, Zip Water, Purezza Premium Water and Firewall® UVC purification and that share a mission of bringing better water to consumers anywhere they need it – in the home, at work, at leisure or on-the-go. For more information, visit www.corporate.culligan.com.

*Data based on the Culligan Smart H20 2021 survey.

**Efficiency is based on 3rd party testing to NSF standards.

***HE Softener when configured with proportional up flow brining with Aqua-Sensor® technology.

