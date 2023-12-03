Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Dec. 4-8, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Dec. 4-8, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Dec. 4

8 a.m. Meet with cabinet and senior staff

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Speak at homeless services press conference

Location: Atherton Community Treatment Center, 2588 W. 2365 South, West Valley City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m. Meet with education stakeholders

Location: Capitol boardroom

1:30 p.m. Meet with The Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board

Location: Capitol Boardroom

2:30 p.m. Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board

Location: Capitol Boardroom

6 p.m. Attend grand reopening of Sara Thai

Location: 609 E. 2100 South, Salt Lake City

Tuesday, Dec. 5

9:30 a.m. Hold FY2025 Governor’s Proposed Budget Press Conference

Location: 3545 W. 3850 South, West Haven

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11:15 a.m. Salvation Army Bell Ringing

Location: 555 S. 200 West, Bountiful

MEDIA ACCESS

2:30 p.m. Meet with Jennifer Napier-Pearce, senior advisor/director of communications

Location: Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with NGA team

Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, Dec. 6

9 a.m. Meet with Molina Healthcare

Location: Governor’s Officer

9:30 a.m. Meet with Jill Love, Department of Cultural and Community Engagement

Location: Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Speak at American Jewish Committee meeting

Location: Virtual meeting

11 a.m. Meet with Sen. Heidi Balderree

Location: Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Attend Common Good Awards Luncheon

Location: Little America Hotel

1:45 p.m. Meet with Daniel O’Bannon, general counsel

Location: Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office Economic Opportunity

Location: Governor’s Office

7 p.m. Host Holiday Open House

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Dec. 7

9:30 a.m. Meet with Northern Utah Chamber Coalition

Location: Rampton Room

10:15 a.m. Meet with Louise Richardson, Carnegie Foundation

Location: Virtual meeting

11:30 a.m. Meet with Keith Call, Snow, Christensen & Martineau

Location: Governor’s Office

1:10 p.m. Employee of the Month photo opportunity

Location: Gold Room

1:30 p.m. Hold staff photos

Location: Gold Room

2:40 p.m. Meet with Higher Education Board Chair Amanda Covington and Vice Chair Steve Neeleman

Location: Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Host Clergy Holiday Reception

Location: Kearns Mansion

7 p.m. Host Holiday Open House

Location: Kearns Mansion

Friday, Dec. 8

1:45 p.m. Speak at Bridging Movement Alignment Council Annual Gathering

Location: Virtual meeting

7 p.m. Host Holiday Open House

Location: Kearns Mansion

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Dec. 4-8, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Dec. 4

8 a.m. Meet with cabinet and senior staff

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:30 a.m. Attend homeless services press conference

Location: Atherton Community Treatment Center, 2588 W. 2365 South, West Valley City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m. Meet with education stakeholders

Location: Capitol Boardroom

1:30 p.m. Meet with The Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board

Location: Capitol Boardroom

2:30 p.m. Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board

Location: Capitol Boardroom

Tuesday, Dec. 5

9:30 a.m. Speak at FY2025 Governor’s Proposed Budget Press Conference

Location: 3545 W. 3850 South, West Haven

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

3 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordination Office

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

3:30 p.m. Interview with Utah Investigative

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Dec. 6

10 a.m. Interview with the New York Times

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Return Utah Cohort Meet & Greet

Location: East Senate Building

7 p.m. Host Holiday Open House

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Dec. 7

1:30 p.m. Staff Photos

Location: Gold Room

1:30 p.m. Return Utah/USHE briefing with Shay Baker

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Host Clergy Reception

Location: Kearns Mansion

7 p.m. Host Holiday Open House

Location: Kearns Mansion

Friday, Dec. 8

1 p.m. 2023 General Election Board of Canvassers

Location: Capitol Gold Room

7 p.m. Host Holiday Open House

Location: Kearns Mansion

