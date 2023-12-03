Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Dec. 4-8, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Dec. 4-8, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Dec. 4
8 a.m. Meet with cabinet and senior staff
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Speak at homeless services press conference
Location: Atherton Community Treatment Center, 2588 W. 2365 South, West Valley City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Meet with education stakeholders
Location: Capitol boardroom
1:30 p.m. Meet with The Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board
Location: Capitol Boardroom
2:30 p.m. Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board
Location: Capitol Boardroom
6 p.m. Attend grand reopening of Sara Thai
Location: 609 E. 2100 South, Salt Lake City
Tuesday, Dec. 5
9:30 a.m. Hold FY2025 Governor’s Proposed Budget Press Conference
Location: 3545 W. 3850 South, West Haven
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11:15 a.m. Salvation Army Bell Ringing
Location: 555 S. 200 West, Bountiful
MEDIA ACCESS
2:30 p.m. Meet with Jennifer Napier-Pearce, senior advisor/director of communications
Location: Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with NGA team
Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, Dec. 6
9 a.m. Meet with Molina Healthcare
Location: Governor’s Officer
9:30 a.m. Meet with Jill Love, Department of Cultural and Community Engagement
Location: Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Speak at American Jewish Committee meeting
Location: Virtual meeting
11 a.m. Meet with Sen. Heidi Balderree
Location: Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Attend Common Good Awards Luncheon
Location: Little America Hotel
1:45 p.m. Meet with Daniel O’Bannon, general counsel
Location: Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with Governor’s Office Economic Opportunity
Location: Governor’s Office
7 p.m. Host Holiday Open House
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Dec. 7
9:30 a.m. Meet with Northern Utah Chamber Coalition
Location: Rampton Room
10:15 a.m. Meet with Louise Richardson, Carnegie Foundation
Location: Virtual meeting
11:30 a.m. Meet with Keith Call, Snow, Christensen & Martineau
Location: Governor’s Office
1:10 p.m. Employee of the Month photo opportunity
Location: Gold Room
1:30 p.m. Hold staff photos
Location: Gold Room
2:40 p.m. Meet with Higher Education Board Chair Amanda Covington and Vice Chair Steve Neeleman
Location: Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Host Clergy Holiday Reception
Location: Kearns Mansion
7 p.m. Host Holiday Open House
Location: Kearns Mansion
Friday, Dec. 8
1:45 p.m. Speak at Bridging Movement Alignment Council Annual Gathering
Location: Virtual meeting
7 p.m. Host Holiday Open House
Location: Kearns Mansion
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Dec. 4-8, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Dec. 4
8 a.m. Meet with cabinet and senior staff
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:30 a.m. Attend homeless services press conference
Location: Atherton Community Treatment Center, 2588 W. 2365 South, West Valley City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Meet with education stakeholders
Location: Capitol Boardroom
1:30 p.m. Meet with The Salt Lake Tribune Editorial Board
Location: Capitol Boardroom
2:30 p.m. Meet with Deseret News Editorial Board
Location: Capitol Boardroom
Tuesday, Dec. 5
9:30 a.m. Speak at FY2025 Governor’s Proposed Budget Press Conference
Location: 3545 W. 3850 South, West Haven
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
3 p.m. Meet with Public Lands Policy Coordination Office
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
3:30 p.m. Interview with Utah Investigative
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Dec. 6
10 a.m. Interview with the New York Times
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Return Utah Cohort Meet & Greet
Location: East Senate Building
7 p.m. Host Holiday Open House
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Dec. 7
1:30 p.m. Staff Photos
Location: Gold Room
1:30 p.m. Return Utah/USHE briefing with Shay Baker
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Host Clergy Reception
Location: Kearns Mansion
7 p.m. Host Holiday Open House
Location: Kearns Mansion
Friday, Dec. 8
1 p.m. 2023 General Election Board of Canvassers
Location: Capitol Gold Room
7 p.m. Host Holiday Open House
Location: Kearns Mansion
###