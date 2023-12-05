Celestial Tiger Entertainment appoints DIAGNAL as technology partner for new Chinese movies streaming service
EINPresswire.com/ -- DIAGNAL is pleased to announce a technology partnership with Celestial Tiger Entertainment (CTE) for the development and launch of CTE’s new Chinese movies streaming service. Targeting Asian audiences, the service will offer an exciting selection of Chinese movies, including exclusive and never-seen-before content, as well as original productions. It will be accessible across a wide range of mobile devices, web browsers and TV platforms, targeting for launch in Q2 2024.
CTE is the leading provider and distributor of Asian entertainment content, and operates branded pay TV channels and digital services in Asia. With its many years of experience and expertise in the Chinese movies space, CTE is expanding its presence into the streaming world with this new service to address the demand for movies and cinematic experiences in the region.
Ofanny Choi, CEO of Celestial Tiger Entertainment, shared, “Our goal is to deliver an exclusive, never-seen-before and comprehensive selection of Chinese movies to Asian consumers through personalised and user-friendly digital experiences. With DIAGNAL’s strong track record and expertise in the digital space, we are confident that our partnership will deliver engaging and compelling experiences to our subscribers.”
As CTE’s technology partner, DIAGNAL will build and design a modular and scalable platform with key features such as content and app management, personalised recommendations, data and analytics, apps for multiple device platforms, as well as user authentication, payment and billing integration. As part of the project, DIAGNAL will also manage integration with third party applications to ensure that the service can be deployed seamlessly and efficiently.
"We are pleased to add Celestial Tiger Entertainment to our list of Asian customers and look forward to shaping the future of Chinese entertainment experiences together.” said Reuben Verghese, CEO of DIAGNAL. “By leveraging our expertise in the media technology industry, DIAGNAL is committed to delivering a cutting-edge digital platform that will support CTE’s vision and business goals. This collaboration exemplifies our mission to create awesome experiences for our customers and support their business growth."
########################################################
About DIAGNAL:
DIAGNAL is a global provider of media technology solutions and product development services to companies running premium video platforms. Our mission is to deliver awesome experiences for our customers and to continuously develop ourselves. We have a strong commitment to efficiency, trust and flexibility, and work with major media companies around the world, including Intigral, Optus Sport, Lounges.TV, VertiCast, WRC Promoter and more.
For more information, visit https://www.diagnal.com/
About Celestial Tiger Entertainment
Celestial Tiger Entertainment (CTE) is a leading independent media company dedicated to entertaining audiences in Asia and beyond. The company creates and distributes branded pay television channels and digital services targeted at Asian consumers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, CTE’s majority shareholders are Saban Capital Group, a leading private investment firm specialising in the media, entertainment and communications industries; Celestial Pictures, a diversified Asian entertainment company owned by Astro Overseas Limited; and Lionsgate, the world’s largest independent filmed entertainment studio.
For more information, visit https://celestialtiger.com/
Mongchee Chang
CTE is the leading provider and distributor of Asian entertainment content, and operates branded pay TV channels and digital services in Asia. With its many years of experience and expertise in the Chinese movies space, CTE is expanding its presence into the streaming world with this new service to address the demand for movies and cinematic experiences in the region.
Ofanny Choi, CEO of Celestial Tiger Entertainment, shared, “Our goal is to deliver an exclusive, never-seen-before and comprehensive selection of Chinese movies to Asian consumers through personalised and user-friendly digital experiences. With DIAGNAL’s strong track record and expertise in the digital space, we are confident that our partnership will deliver engaging and compelling experiences to our subscribers.”
As CTE’s technology partner, DIAGNAL will build and design a modular and scalable platform with key features such as content and app management, personalised recommendations, data and analytics, apps for multiple device platforms, as well as user authentication, payment and billing integration. As part of the project, DIAGNAL will also manage integration with third party applications to ensure that the service can be deployed seamlessly and efficiently.
"We are pleased to add Celestial Tiger Entertainment to our list of Asian customers and look forward to shaping the future of Chinese entertainment experiences together.” said Reuben Verghese, CEO of DIAGNAL. “By leveraging our expertise in the media technology industry, DIAGNAL is committed to delivering a cutting-edge digital platform that will support CTE’s vision and business goals. This collaboration exemplifies our mission to create awesome experiences for our customers and support their business growth."
########################################################
About DIAGNAL:
DIAGNAL is a global provider of media technology solutions and product development services to companies running premium video platforms. Our mission is to deliver awesome experiences for our customers and to continuously develop ourselves. We have a strong commitment to efficiency, trust and flexibility, and work with major media companies around the world, including Intigral, Optus Sport, Lounges.TV, VertiCast, WRC Promoter and more.
For more information, visit https://www.diagnal.com/
About Celestial Tiger Entertainment
Celestial Tiger Entertainment (CTE) is a leading independent media company dedicated to entertaining audiences in Asia and beyond. The company creates and distributes branded pay television channels and digital services targeted at Asian consumers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, CTE’s majority shareholders are Saban Capital Group, a leading private investment firm specialising in the media, entertainment and communications industries; Celestial Pictures, a diversified Asian entertainment company owned by Astro Overseas Limited; and Lionsgate, the world’s largest independent filmed entertainment studio.
For more information, visit https://celestialtiger.com/
Mongchee Chang
DIAGNAL
+44 7517 437677
mongchee.chang@diagnal.com